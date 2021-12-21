A Beginner’s Guide to AMRAP Workouts That Get Results

If you’ve ever attended a CrossFit workout or have buddies who are die-hard CrossFit enthusiasts, you may already be well aware of this seemingly secret society ripe with its own culture and lingo, from a strong emphasis on the paleo diet to WODs and MetCon. Another term spawned in CrossFit gyms is AMRAP, which stands for “as many reps as possible.” This challenging style of workout quickly became a favorite workout of CrossFitters and permeated the rest of the fitness market outside CrossFit boxes where it now is prescribed by personal trainers around the country and has taken on all sorts of iterations and structures.

The best AMRAP workouts get your heart pounding, lungs burning, and muscles quivering. Like high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, AMRAP workouts have metabolic, cardiovascular, and musculoskeletal benefits and they can even be fun. Tackling an AMRAP workout may be a one-stop solution if you’re looking to boost your fitness, shake up your workout routine, and test your mental and physical limits. If you’re not sure how to get started with AMRAP workouts and what exercises to do, keep reading for our guide to the best AMRAP workouts and get ready to sweat.

What Is an AMRAP Workout?

As mentioned, AMRAP is an acronym that stands for “as many reps as possible.” AMRAP workouts consist of anywhere from two or three to a dozen or more exercises typically completed in circuit fashion with little to no rest between exercises. Each exercise is usually performed for a set amount of time (such as 30 seconds or one minute) with the goal of completing as many reps as possible during that time. AMRAP workouts are metabolically-demanding, high-intensity workouts with many of the same benefits as HIIT workouts. Accordingly, they usually last anywhere from three to 20 minutes, though advanced athletes may push through a grueling hour. Since intensity is key, however, it’s usually better to keep the time shorter and really push your speed and power.

Benefits of AMRAP Workouts

The specific benefits of AMRAP workouts depend somewhat on the exercises performed in the workout. For example, if the AMRAP workout consists of continuous rounds of pull-ups, push-ups, and burpees, the workout will strengthen and condition your upper body, back, and chest more than an AMRAP workout cycling between squats, lunges, and box jumps wherein the emphasis is on the lower body. That said, the following are general benefits of most AMRAP workouts:

Boosting metabolic rate and increasing excess post-exercise oxygen consumption

Burning calories in an efficient manner

Strengthening muscles

Increasing muscular endurance

Improving cardiovascular fitness

Increasing speed

Increasing power

Reducing body fat

Serving as benchmarks for monitoring progress

Pushing mental limits

Maximizing time

Best Exercises for AMRAP Workouts

While there are no absolute rules when it comes to selecting exercises for an AMRAP workout, as a general rule of thumb, the best exercises for AMRAP workouts are those that you can perform safely with good form and where speed does not impact the effectiveness of the exercise. Bodyweight exercises like pull-ups, push-ups, squats, burpees, jumping jacks, and high-knees sprinting in place work really well because equipment isn’t necessary (save for a pull-up bar) so the exercises can be transitioned quickly and can be performed anywhere, even without a gym. Like exercises used in HIIT workouts, it’s also best to choose total-body exercises or ones that involve a cardio component to help keep intensity high. Plyometrics like squat jumps and depth jumps are also great because they spike your heart rate, require no equipment, and emphasize force generation, power, and speed.

Plenty of effective AMRAP workouts do rely on resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, or other weights. So long as you can use this equipment safely, it’s perfectly acceptable to use it. However, particularly when using weights in an AMRAP workout, be sure not to wildly swing the weights or otherwise rely on momentum and gravity to do the work. Doing so can increase the risk of injury and will limit the effectiveness of the exercise. It’s also advisable to string together exercises using the same equipment if you’re going to use equipment. For example, if you decide you want to use a kettlebell, build kettlebell AMRAP workouts with rounds of kettlebell swings, kettlebell sumo squats, and kettlebell bent-over rows so that you can efficiently move from one exercise to the next.

Though far from an exhaustive list, below we share some of the best exercises for AMRAP workouts:

Bodyweight Exercises

Jumping jacks

High knees sprinting in place

Air squats

Mountain climbers

Jump squats

Jump lunges

Pistol squats

Lunges

Burpees

Pull-ups

Bench dips

Side lunges

Plank jacks

Curtesy lunges

Push-ups

Chin-ups

Pike push-ups

Diamond push-ups

V sits

Pull-ups

Calf raises

Tuck jumps

Box jumps

Crunches

Kettlebell Exercises

Kettlebell swings

Cleans

Snatches

Squat thrusts

Lunges

Split squats

Figure 8’s

Bent-over rows

Squats

Goblet squats

Turkish get ups

Medicine Ball Exercises

Russian Twist

Squats

Lunges

Weighted V sits

Chops

Medicine ball slams

Other Exercises for AMRAP workouts

TRX suspended rows

Chest press

Wood chop lunges

Tire slams

Deadlifts

Tips for the Best AMRAP Workouts

Be sure to select exercises you can perform with proper form even when moving quickly. Form trumps speed, so it behooves you to slow down a little if necessary to maintain good form. If you tire before the timed interval is over, stop and rest rather than push through with sloppy form. If you’re new to AMRAP workouts, start small. Try a 5 to 10-minute workout and build up gradually over time. Record your results so that you can monitor your fitness improvements over time.

