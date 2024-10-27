 Skip to main content
Abduction vs. adduction: Key terms for your workout

Everything you need to know about these body movements and how impactful they are

By
Bodybuilder training arm with resistance band
Serhii Bobyk / Shutterstock

You don’t have to be a bodybuilder in training to have heard the terms “abduction” and “adduction.” These two words are pretty common in the fitness world and aren’t just jargon for gym rats.

Here’s everything you need to know about abduction vs. adduction and how they can impact your workout routine.

What is abduction?

Man doing a one-legged bridge
Maridav / Shutterstock

Abduction is any movement away from the midline of your body. Think of it like this: When you do a lateral raise, lifting your arms out to the sides, you’re abducting your arms. Same goes for a side kick in martial arts, or even something as simple as spreading your fingers apart.

“If you need help remembering,” explained Milica McDowell, DPT, certified exercise physiologist and VP of Operations at Gait Happens, “think of an alien abduction. I used to teach students to think about an ‘alien abduction’ and how the aliens would take you away in their UFO … that’s how you remember the difference between abduction and its sister movement, adduction.”

Strong abductor muscles are important for more than just lifting weights. They help with hip stability, maintaining good posture, and walking.

What is adduction?

Man doing lunges in the park
Maridav / Shutterstock

Adduction is the opposite of abduction. It’s any movement toward the midline of your body. When you bring your palms together in front of your chest, you’re adducting your arms. The same goes for clapping your hands, crossing your legs, or squeezing a medicine ball between your thighs.

“Another way to remember it is to think of adding,” McDowell said. “Like addition in math, you’re bringing two things together, in this case, together at the middle of your body.”

Your adductor muscles are in your chest and inner thighs. These muscles are essential for stabilizing your hips and knees.

Benefits of abduction and adduction

Man doing lateral raises
Prostock-studios / Adobe Stock

Working out is a balancing act. Even if you’re not going hard every day, you want to make sure you’re using a variety of muscles so one doesn’t become stronger than the other. (You don’t want to end up looking like Popeye the Sailor Man).

“Abduction and adduction exercises help your body stay stable and balanced,” McDowell said. “These muscle groups are usually secondary, supporting actors for bigger movements.”

McDowell uses a simple example: If your hip abductors are weak, your hips may drop suddenly when you walk, making it look like you’re stepping into a hole. And if your chest adductors are weak, your arm would basically crash over your face when you try to raise your hand.

“These supporting actors have really big jobs in assisting movements of other more primary muscles like your biceps, quads, and glutes,” she said.

Upper body exercises that train both

Man doing sit ups in the park
Maridav / Shutterstock

Here are a few examples of upper body movements that work both abduction and adduction:

  • Resistance band front to lateral raises: Recommended by ISSA-certified celebrity personal trainer Jenna Willis, this exercise combines front raises (adduction) and lateral raises (abduction) for a complete shoulder workout. Stand on a resistance band with feet shoulder-width apart (the ends of the band in each hand). Start with your arms extended (palms facing down), then raise them to the sides until they’re parallel to the floor. Slowly lower back to the starting position.
  • Alternating chest flys: Also recommended by Willis, alternating chest flys add a rotational element that engages your chest muscles (adduction) while working your core and obliques. To do this move, lie on a bench with feet flat on the floor. Hold a pair of dumbbells above your chest with palms facing each other. Lower one dumbbell out to the side in an arc, keeping a slight bend in your elbow. As you bring that dumbbell back up, lower the other dumbbell to the opposite side.
  • Dumbbell pull-overs: Dumbbell pull-overs target the chest (adduction) and back (abduction). Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell with both hands above your chest, arms slightly bent. Lower the dumbbell behind your head until you feel a slight stretch. Then, bring the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Lower body exercises that train both

Man doing Superman exercise outside
Shutterstick

Here are a few examples of lower body movements that work both abduction and adduction:

  • Lateral lunge with band resistance: This exercise adds a little oomph to the traditional lunge. To do it, place a resistance band around your thighs, just above your knees. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, then step out to the side, bending your right knee and pushing your hips back. As you lunge, the band will provide resistance, engaging your outer thighs (abductors). Push back to the starting position, feeling your inner thighs (adductors) work to bring your legs back together. Repeat on the other side.
  • Monster walks: Place a resistance band around your ankles or thighs. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, then take a step to the side (keep your toes pointed forward and your knees slightly bent). Follow with your other leg, maintaining tension on the band. Continue stepping sideways, feeling your abductors work as you step out, and your adductors engage as you bring your legs back together.

Tabitha Britt
Zone 2 cardio: Everything you need to know
You don't have to do high-intensity cardio to see results; here's why you should give zone 2 cardio a try
man riding bike bicycle with helmet on cycling outdoors blue sky

A cardio workout doesn’t always have to be high-intensity and take you to the point of exhaustion to get the type of results that you are looking for. Low-intensity cardio can improve cardiovascular health and blood flow, help you build stamina and stronger muscles, and more. Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise that’s making waves in the fitness world as more exercise enthusiasts recognize the benefits of this low-intensity workout. What is zone 2 cardio anyway? How can you incorporate it into your training schedule? Read on for a guide to everything you need to know about zone 2 cardio. 
What is zone 2 cardio?

Zone 2 cardio is a low-intensity exercise where your heart rate remains in zone 2. The ‘zone 2’ refers to the five-zone system of heart rate training:

Read more
Nordic walking is trending – Here’s why you should mix up your walking routine
Burn more calories and engage more muscles with this interesting walking activity
man hiking nordic walking with nordic walking poles outside by the trees wearing hat

Basking in the beauty of the great outdoors and getting some exercise helps you feel more refreshed, elevates your mood, and provides health benefits. Nordic walking is a popular fitness trend that engages more muscles and burns more calories compared to traditional walking, so it’s a great way to switch up your walking routine and try something different. Research reveals that compared to brisk walking, Nordic walking was more effective at boosting aerobic capacity and reducing blood pressure and resting heart rate. If you’re wondering what Nordic walking is and its benefits, read on for your questions answered.
What is Nordic walking?

Similar to the poles you use with cross-country skiing, Nordic walking involves walking while holding specially designed poles that you use to propel yourself forward. This activity originated in Finland and remains a common activity today, especially in certain parts of Europe. It began as a summer dry-land training method for cross-country skiers before becoming a popular exercise that’s now picking up more steam in the U.S.

Read more
Fitness gurus are talking about grip strength because it matters – here’s why
Research shows better grip strength is associated with longevity and a healthier life
Shirtless man doing a deadlift weight lifting exercise with black background

Having solid grip strength allows you to maintain proper form and get the most out of effective exercises like the classic deadlift and the old-fashioned pull-up. It also helps you excel in fun sports and activities like climbing and helps you perform your functional daily tasks more efficiently, such as unscrewing the stubborn lid from that jar. Crushing certain items with bare hands has always been an impressive primal feat of strength. There are numerous reasons why fitness gurus are talking about grip strength. The good news is that all you need to do is throw a few specific exercises into your typical training plan.
What is grip strength?

Grip strength refers to how strongly or firmly you can hold on to something or squeeze something in your hands. Gripping involves the use of different muscles in your hands, fingers, wrists, and forearms working together and allowing you to tightly clutch onto objects and move them around. If you weren’t able to grip the dumbbell, you couldn’t perform a simple bicep curl. Without good grip strength, for example, you couldn’t grip onto the bar to hold your whole body weight in the air during a dead hang.
Why is it important to develop a stronger grip?

Read more