Everything you need to know about these body movements and how impactful they are

You don’t have to be a bodybuilder in training to have heard the terms “abduction” and “adduction.” These two words are pretty common in the fitness world and aren’t just jargon for gym rats.

Here’s everything you need to know about abduction vs. adduction and how they can impact your workout routine.

What is abduction?

Abduction is any movement away from the midline of your body. Think of it like this: When you do a lateral raise, lifting your arms out to the sides, you’re abducting your arms. Same goes for a side kick in martial arts, or even something as simple as spreading your fingers apart.

“If you need help remembering,” explained Milica McDowell, DPT, certified exercise physiologist and VP of Operations at Gait Happens, “think of an alien abduction. I used to teach students to think about an ‘alien abduction’ and how the aliens would take you away in their UFO … that’s how you remember the difference between abduction and its sister movement, adduction.”

Strong abductor muscles are important for more than just lifting weights. They help with hip stability, maintaining good posture, and walking.

What is adduction?

Adduction is the opposite of abduction. It’s any movement toward the midline of your body. When you bring your palms together in front of your chest, you’re adducting your arms. The same goes for clapping your hands, crossing your legs, or squeezing a medicine ball between your thighs.

“Another way to remember it is to think of adding,” McDowell said. “Like addition in math, you’re bringing two things together, in this case, together at the middle of your body.”

Your adductor muscles are in your chest and inner thighs. These muscles are essential for stabilizing your hips and knees.

Benefits of abduction and adduction

Working out is a balancing act. Even if you’re not going hard every day, you want to make sure you’re using a variety of muscles so one doesn’t become stronger than the other. (You don’t want to end up looking like Popeye the Sailor Man).

“Abduction and adduction exercises help your body stay stable and balanced,” McDowell said. “These muscle groups are usually secondary, supporting actors for bigger movements.”

McDowell uses a simple example: If your hip abductors are weak, your hips may drop suddenly when you walk, making it look like you’re stepping into a hole. And if your chest adductors are weak, your arm would basically crash over your face when you try to raise your hand.

“These supporting actors have really big jobs in assisting movements of other more primary muscles like your biceps, quads, and glutes,” she said.

Upper body exercises that train both

Here are a few examples of upper body movements that work both abduction and adduction:

Resistance band front to lateral raises: Recommended by ISSA-certified celebrity personal trainer Jenna Willis , this exercise combines front raises (adduction) and lateral raises (abduction) for a complete shoulder workout. Stand on a resistance band with feet shoulder-width apart (the ends of the band in each hand). Start with your arms extended (palms facing down), then raise them to the sides until they’re parallel to the floor. Slowly lower back to the starting position.

Alternating chest flys : Also recommended by Willis, alternating chest flys add a rotational element that engages your chest muscles (adduction) while working your core and obliques. To do this move, lie on a bench with feet flat on the floor. Hold a pair of dumbbells above your chest with palms facing each other. Lower one dumbbell out to the side in an arc, keeping a slight bend in your elbow. As you bring that dumbbell back up, lower the other dumbbell to the opposite side.

Dumbbell pull-overs: Dumbbell pull-overs target the chest (adduction) and back (abduction). Lie on a bench with your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell with both hands above your chest, arms slightly bent. Lower the dumbbell behind your head until you feel a slight stretch. Then, bring the dumbbell back to the starting position.

Lower body exercises that train both

Here are a few examples of lower body movements that work both abduction and adduction: