Lifting a heavy weight for five sets of five reps causes muscle tension and biological responses that drive muscle growth.

Some workouts are worth doing, and fitness buffs are raving about the 5×5 workout to maximize strength and hypertrophy. It’s a simple concept, but it might just propel your fitness to the next level and get you over those hurdles. 5×5 is a functional workout that’s been used for decades to enhance athletic performance. Let’s look at the benefits of the 5×5 workout, how to choose the right weight, and the best exercises to include in your routine.

What is the 5×5 workout?

The 5×5 workout involves performing a small selection of full-body compound lifts and strength training moves for 5 sets of 5 reps, such as the bent-over barbell row and the overhead press. It’s similar to a push pull legs routine that stimulates muscle growth. You’ll lift heavy weights without reaching burnout or overworking your muscles. Each day, your session will include one or two lower and upper-body movements, such as a deadlift paired with a row. After the heavy lifting, you’ll typically move on to more isolated exercises that strengthen supporting muscles. You’ll perform the same lifts every week and gradually increase the weight over time.

Bodybuilder Reg Park popularized the 5×5 workout in the 1950s when he wanted to use progressive overload to maximize gains. The focus is on recruiting multiple muscle groups and strength training with big, functional movements like squats, bench presses, and rows.

What are the benefits of the 5×5 workout plan?

Benefits of the 5×5 workout plan include:

A simple but effective workout format.

Five reps of heavy weights pushes you to your limit without overfatiguing your muscles.

Work multiple muscle groups in one session.

Enhance your overall athletic potential.

Build strength and fuel muscle growth.

It’s an efficient workout that’s perfect for busy professionals looking to maximize gym time without spending hours in the gym.

Gradually increasing your weight over time with progressive overload has been proven to force your muscles to adapt and grow stronger. The five reps with a heavy weight causes muscle tension and biological responses that drive hypertrophy for bigger and stronger muscles.

What exercises should you try?

Choose full-body compound moves where you’re able to lift a heavy weight for five sets of five reps without compromising your form.

Here are some of the best strength training exercises to include in your 5×5 workout plan:

Barbell back squat

Close-grip bench press

Dumbbell lateral raise

Pull-ups

Hanging leg raises

Deadlift

Overhead press

Bent-over barbell row

Barbell front squat

Barbell shrugs

Cable face pulls

What weight should you choose?

If you’re planning on doing the 5×5 workout, you’ll need to start with a manageable weight, especially while you familiarize yourself with the movements and master your form. Generally speaking, shoot for around 60 to 70 percent of your one-rep max (1RM). You can add 5 to 10 pounds to your lifts every week or two. The incremental increase in the load is what fuels muscle gains.