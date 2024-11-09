 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does the popular 5×5 workout build muscle power? Here’s why you should try it.

Lifting a heavy weight for five sets of five reps causes muscle tension and biological responses that drive muscle growth.

By
red weights Athletic man having workout and bodybuilding with barbells weight front squat setting style in gym and fitness club in dark tone
Mongkolchon Akesin / Shutterstock

Some workouts are worth doing, and fitness buffs are raving about the 5×5 workout to maximize strength and hypertrophy. It’s a simple concept, but it might just propel your fitness to the next level and get you over those hurdles. 5×5 is a functional workout that’s been used for decades to enhance athletic performance. Let’s look at the benefits of the 5×5 workout, how to choose the right weight, and the best exercises to include in your routine.

What is the 5×5 workout?

Hanging leg raises. yellow shirt outside
Maeva Vigier / Pexels

The 5×5 workout involves performing a small selection of full-body compound lifts and strength training moves for 5 sets of 5 reps, such as the bent-over barbell row and the overhead press. It’s similar to a push pull legs routine that stimulates muscle growth. You’ll lift heavy weights without reaching burnout or overworking your muscles. Each day, your session will include one or two lower and upper-body movements, such as a deadlift paired with a row. After the heavy lifting, you’ll typically move on to more isolated exercises that strengthen supporting muscles. You’ll perform the same lifts every week and gradually increase the weight over time.

Recommended Videos

Bodybuilder Reg Park popularized the 5×5 workout in the 1950s when he wanted to use progressive overload to maximize gains. The focus is on recruiting multiple muscle groups and strength training with big, functional movements like squats, bench presses, and rows.

Related

What are the benefits of the 5×5 workout plan?

man in gym doing overhead press military press exercise wearing colorful shirt
Marvin Cors / Unsplash

Benefits of the 5×5 workout plan include:

  • A simple but effective workout format.
  • Five reps of heavy weights pushes you to your limit without overfatiguing your muscles.
  • Work multiple muscle groups in one session.
  • Enhance your overall athletic potential.
  • Build strength and fuel muscle growth.
  • It’s an efficient workout that’s perfect for busy professionals looking to maximize gym time without spending hours in the gym.

Gradually increasing your weight over time with progressive overload has been proven to force your muscles to adapt and grow stronger. The five reps with a heavy weight causes muscle tension and biological responses that drive hypertrophy for bigger and stronger muscles.

What exercises should you try?

man leaning over to perform deadlift using lifting straps wrist strap
RDNE / Pexels

Choose full-body compound moves where you’re able to lift a heavy weight for five sets of five reps without compromising your form.

Here are some of the best strength training exercises to include in your 5×5 workout plan:

What weight should you choose?

close up man hand grabbing dumbbell from rack weight rack in gym
Engin Akyurt / Unsplash

If you’re planning on doing the 5×5 workout, you’ll need to start with a manageable weight, especially while you familiarize yourself with the movements and master your form. Generally speaking, shoot for around 60 to 70 percent of your one-rep max (1RM). You can add 5 to 10 pounds to your lifts every week or two. The incremental increase in the load is what fuels muscle gains. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction — here’s why you should try it
From improving cardiovascular health to burning calories, there are plenty of reasons to try zone 2 cardio
man cycling through France on road blue sky in background

You don’t always have to complete a high-intensity workout to get results. Low-intensity cardio can also help you build fitness and stamina. When you’re trying to incorporate more cardio into your training schedule, you might be looking for more interesting and different ways to workout. Low-intensity zone 2 cardio is gaining traction in the fitness world, and it turns out there are evidence-based reasons to give it a try. 
What is low-intensity exercise?

Low-intensity exercise refers to physical activity performed at a steady heart rate. You might also have heard this type of exercise referred to as steady-state training or long, slow-distance training. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll be working in the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s called in sports medicine. 

Read more
Progressive overload is the latest gym jargon — here’s why you should try it
Optimize your muscle growth and athletic performance with this strength training approach
Muscular man bicep curling weight in one hand

From weekend warrior to cardio bunny and juice head, you hear gym jargon everywhere. Progressive overload is one of the latest, but this one is worth thinking about. There’s a good reason why fitness trainers, exercise enthusiasts, powerlifters, influencers, and others are discussing this term. When you’re strength training and firing up those muscles, you should consider giving progressive overload a try to maximize your results. Read on to learn more about progressive overload, what it is, why it matters, and how to include it in your strength training workouts.
What is progressive overload?

Progressive overload refers to a specific type of strength training approach where you gradually increase the difficulty or intensity of your workouts over time. This way, you can optimize your results by continuing to challenge your body. 

Read more
This workout is surging in Google searches — here’s why it’s one of the best to try
You don't have to lift the heavier weights and ramp your heart rate up to the max to see muscle-building results
man doing lunge exercise with resistance band indoors

Low-intensity strength training is at breakout on Google, with searches up by over 5000%. Many experts believe it’s one of the best workouts to try. In our fast-paced world, high-intensity workouts like HIIT have become all the rage, but it’s clear that plenty of people are still interested in trying and seeing the benefits of different types of exercise, too. A workout doesn’t have to be high-intensity for you to see results. You’ll still build muscle and enhance your athletic performance by performing low-intensity strength training. While HIIT and similar exercise types can provide health advantages, you don’t always have to bring your heart rate up as high as possible, hit the peak of exhaustion, lift the heavier weights, or get in and out of the gym in record time. Here’s why the internet is raving about low-intensity strength training.
What is low-intensity strength training?

Low-intensity strength training is the term for exercise that enhances strength and endurance without spiking your heart rate. The American College of Sports Medicine reports that low-intensity training involves using 57-63% of your maximum heart rate for about 30 minutes or longer. At this point you’ll achieve the ‘low-intensity steady state’ or LISS as it’s referred to in sports medicine. 

Read more