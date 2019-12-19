Can Better Clothing Change Your Outlook On Life? UpWest Says Yes

Can better clothing enrich your life and give you a greater sense of calm and purpose? In short: Yes, yes it can. That’s what the team at UpWest thinks, and with an ethos that focuses on “comfort for mind, body, and spirit,” the brand just might be onto something.

The recently launched brand goes beyond just cozy fleece joggers, sherpa pullovers, and classic flannel shirts. UpWest also offers a full line of home essentials (including weighted blankets and CBD products) to complement a lifestyle that’s more laidback, more meaningful, and more purposeful. If ever you’ve savored a calm winter weekend, vinyl playing in the background, and a hot cup of coffee in hand, just picture that stylish aesthetic translated into a full line of gear for men and women. The company’s blog is packed with content to this effect, focused on nourishing your mind and body at the same time — and yes, the right clothing can help. If ever you’ve worn something unruly and uncomfortable, you know that the opposite is true, so why not go for comfort and style in equal measure?

The men’s line, in particular, runs the gamut from pieces both classic enough for the workweek (take the Alpine Flannel, for instance) and easygoing enough for off-duty pursuits or adventures in equal measure (the Cozy Henley Hoodie is a prime example here). The focus on both versatile style and a sense of calm is one that can benefit everybody no matter how long you’ve been into menswear.

“We aren’t thinking about rules when we design our men’s assortment — rather, we are focusing on our customer and how to best design and innovate to meet his needs,” said Jamie Schisler, the brand’s Senior Vice President and Chief Comfort Officer. “It starts with fabric selection and the intentional details we incorporate into each garment.”

Soft brushed fabrics give each piece a perfectly lived-in feel, all the better to provide the cozy comfort you crave. Indeed, these clothes speak to the idea of purposeful retreat and taking the time to slow down every now and again (with the holidays in full swing, this is more important than you think).

With a mix of classic shirting, essential layering pieces, and even outerwear like a durable Cord Bomber Jacket in the mix, the brand feels it has a solid foundation from which to grow.

“We will continue to evolve the collection as we listen to our customers and grow into future seasons,” Schisler said. For newfound fans of UpWest, that sounds like an entirely agreeable, highly stylish, and seriously comfortable proposition.

