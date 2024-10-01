Rahul Mishra and Tod's collaboration is here

 Skip to main content
After seven years, Rahul Mishra and Tod's collaboration is finally here

Rahul Mishra sitting against boxes
It’s not unusual for collaborations between brands to take a lengthy time. The process of two creatives coming together and mixing ideas and brands is one that takes a while to flesh out. However, for a collaboration to take almost seven years to come to fruition is hard to come by. The collaboration between Rahul Mishra and Tod’s has been a long time coming, with challenges like the pandemic standing in the way. This partnership is now available under the umbrella of Tod’s Factory, which has become Tod’s creative workshop to collaborate with other designers and brands. The result of Rahul Mishra and Tod’s collaboration is a uniquely ornate and decorative capsule collection that caters to all of the richness and luxury of Indian design. 

Rahul Mishra X Tod's Exclusive Collection

black and gold loafer over net and stand
As part of this exclusive collection, Rahul Mishra and Tod’s have created women’s and men’s pieces which have distinct nods to the designer’s Indian heritage. Some of Tod’s most iconic designs have been transformed and recrafted with unique details that give your wardrobe life and luxury. Each piece has hand-embroidered artwork created by expert Kaagar artisans using generational skills and talent. With this amount of detail behind each stitch, this collaboration is much more about the detail and craftsmanship behind the designs. These hand-embroidered details include Rahul’s iconic design of the Tree of Life. 

Available in mules and loafers, the Rahul Mishra and Tod’s partnership delivers all of Tod’s staple footwear quality with Rahul Mishra’s unique design capabilities. The loafer design is available in burgundy/gold and black/gold. The mule options are available in blue/red/yellow and black/yellow/green colorways. With poignant pops of color, these dress shoe options offer a gorgeous pop of color, perfect for formal events. Ranging from $1,335 to $1,995 and is available online and in boutiques.

