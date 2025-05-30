Salehe Bembury and Crocs’ long-awaited collaboration is finally arriving

It’s been an eventful 2025 for Salehe Bembury. From colorful collaborations with New Balance to book launches, the designer hasn’t stopped. Bembruy is preparing to launch one of his most anticipated releases, alongside Crocs. First teased in 2022, the camo print created by Salehe Bembury had already begun to grab attention for its intricate pattern and color scheme. Unfortunately for fans, Salehe Bembury also took to social media to warn that the camo colorway would never hit the shelves. Now it seems as if the clog is finally getting its release in the original camo print three years later, and it’s quite the statement. Taking the form of the over-the-top silhouette from a previous collaboration, the timing seems right for unleashing the camo print.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “F&F Tree Camo”

Salehe Bembury’s newest colorway for Crocs isn’t the only thing about the statement-worthy design that stands out. The Pollex clog is a one-of-a-kind mold created by Salehe Bembury that uses dramatic ridges to create a fingerprint-like pattern. Outside pods can withstand maximum abrasion, while two adjustable and removable heel straps provide flexibility to wear the clog as you please. Open ridges allow water to flow out of the clog while also providing air to flow. Marking the uniqueness of the collaboration is the camo print, which utilizes tones of brown, green, and yellow in the classic camo. The Pollex Clog “F&F Tree Camo” launch is set for June 5 and has a retail price of $85. Those looking to grab this special edition clog can find it via Salehe Bembury’s webstore, BeASpunge.