59 Timex watches (including the Expedition) are heavily discounted today

Not every watch has to be a smartwatch. In fact, traditional watches can offer a lot more than modern smartwatches when it comes to style. Timex has been making watches for quite some time now, and right now a Timex watch makes a great way to save. Many of the best Timex watches are often available at a discount, but today Timex is having a sale on a huge number of models. In fact, there are almost 60 different Timex watches to choose from with this sale, and prices reach as low as $35.

Why you should shop the Timex Watch Sale

There is a weird but true story of how Timex watches became fashionable again, but the bottom line is that adding a Timex watch to your wardrobe can go a long way toward upgrading your style. And you may not think it with the super low price points you’ll find in this Timex watch sale, but you’ll be able to find all sorts of styles at a discount, including , , and even . One of the more affordable watches you’ll find in this sale is the Timex Expedition Camper, which and makes a great watch option for athletic and outdoors uses.

But you’ll also find a lot of watches on the other end of the spectrum. These are watches that are made to be stylish in more professional environments, and even they are seeing some great price points. The Timex Navi XL regularly costs $299 and is . The Timex Q Reissue regularly costs $189 and is . The Timex Waterbury Classic usually costs $119 and is . Another more luxurious watch option is the Timex Transcend, which regularly costs $99 but is in this sale. While these watches aren’t going to compete with the best Swiss watch brands, they make impressively affordable alternatives and bring their own unique style to almost any wardrobe.

There’s a lot to choose from with this Timex watch sale, and almost anything you choose will add a new element to your daily wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for something rugged or refined, you should be able to find a discount on it at Timex right now.

