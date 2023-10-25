 Skip to main content
This Timex chronograph watch looks way more expensive than it is

A watch has long been a part of a complete men’s outfit. At least, until recently, where it seems like the market for affordable watches is shrinking. With smartphones quickly replacing the average watch, you quickly find yourself staring at entry-level luxury watches (themselves costing at least $2,000) to find something of quality. It really doesn’t have to be that way, though. If you find yourself desperate to complete that classic look, take a look at this watch with a rough-and-tumble aesthetic for just $103. That’s even $16 off of the regular $119 price, giving you extra incentive to buy now. Tap the button below to check it out now, or keep reading to see why we’re a fan.

Why you should buy the Timex Dress Watch

It might seem odd to think of Timex as even having a dress watch. We’ve watched the evolution of Timex as a brand, dropping to a super-budget everyman’s watch in the 90’s and then returning with some great finds in more recent years, but classy looks from the brand still surprise and delight. There’s no other way to say it, Timex is undoubtedly famous but not one of the watch brands we follow with expectant eyes.

And that makes the Timex Dress Watch all the more interesting. It features an understated 41mm case with shiny knobs and a tough leather band, suitable for wrists up to 8 inches. It qualifies as a chronograph with its three sub-dials, with contain a 30-minute counter, 1/10 second counter, and 60 second counter. Beside the dials and next to the ‘4’ is a date counter for a quick reminder when signing documents or starting your journal entries. The numbers are neither flashy nor diminutive, appearing clearly on the wrist. With smooth edges and no serifs, they show that the watch is functional, not merely a wrist companion.

To get your highly affordable Timex Dress Watch, go ahead and tap the button below. It is $16 off, bringing the price to $103 from $119. If the watch looks nice but analog feels dated, check out our collection of the best smartwatches to get a 21st century take on premium watches, instead. For even more variety, check out our guide to the best watches for men, with tons of styles available.

