The Best Minimalist Backpacks to Organize Your Everyday Carry

The right bag can help keep your everyday carry in check. Sometimes just paring down the size of your pack can minimize overpacking. These minimal backpacks offer streamlined designs with just enough room to carry everything you need and nothing you don’t.

Tortuga Setout Laptop Backpack

Every bag in Tortuga’s lineup feels purpose-built for the modern commuter. All feature a streamlined, all-business exterior stripped of any unnecessary embellishments. The Setout Laptop Backpack is billed as a secondary pack for air travelers as it fits neatly under the seat of all major airlines. As a standalone pack, however, it’s well-sized for a quick overnight or even a weekend away if you pack right. The 25-liter bag accommodates a 15-inch Macbook and a decent-sized tablet, with room for clothes and toiletries to boot. The 900D polyester exterior features a durable water-repellent coating and lockable YKK zippers to safeguard your valuables en route.

Solo New York Peak Backpack

The Peak Backpack from Solo New York blends retro-modern lines with a dash of collegiate flare. The angular design is just different enough to stand out amid a lineup of traditional grade-school-friendly Jansport backpacks. Yet, it’s perfectly sized and designed for the EDC duties of its more-traditional counterparts. The main compartment boasts a padded sleeve big enough for 13-inch laptops, and a quick-access rear pocket makes it easy to grab whatever you need without completely opening the main flap. Plus, the lightweight shell is wrapped in smooth nylon fabric with twin padded shoulder straps for comfortable all-day wear.

Matador DL16 Backpack

Every product in Matador’s catalog of packable adventure gear shoehorns maximum usability into the smallest possible space. The Matador DL16 Backpack is no exception. The shell is crafted from waterproof 30D Cordura adorned with water-resistant sealing zippers to make it a go-anywhere, in-any-weather solution. In addition to the main compartment, storage space is bolstered with a front zippered storage pocket and two mesh side pockets. What sets this minimal backpack apart is that the entire affair packs down small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

Hex Instinct Woven Logic Backpack

Hex’s Instinct Grey Woven Logic Backpack is deceptively simple. The clean, grey waxed design is adorned with vintage touches like real leather zipper pulls and a faux fur tablet pocket. The interior is well laid out with a large general compartment, plus padded storage to accommodate most 15-inch laptops and an organizer for smaller bits like cards, cables, and keys. Thoughtful touches like a non-skid bottom and luggage pass-thru make this an excellent solution for both commuters and travelers.

Rains Backpack

For those who appreciate the ultimate in streamlined EDC, it doesn’t get more minimal than the Rains Backpack. The compact, 13-liter rucksack is designed to hold just the bare essentials with only a single compartment and an inner laptop sleeve. A small zippered internal pocket and a hidden outer phone pocket help keep your smallest valuables safe from pickpockets. The outer shell is designed for wet weather conditions with a 50/50 polyurethane/polyester construction and water-resistant hardware to keep the contents dry.

