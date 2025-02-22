 Skip to main content
Salomon releases new robust sneaker for the ultimate adventurer

While many of Salomon’s recent releases and collaborations have focused on delivering stylish performance footwear, the latest release is all about technical upgrades. Although still donning a sleek and moody look, the new sneaker has a series of upgrades to improve user experience. As part of Salomon’s ACS Pro Gore-Tex lineup, the latest release is part of its push to modernize its most rugged designs. The new sneaker is perfect for harsh winter conditions, allowing users to explore rough terrain with maximum protection and support. While made for the trails, the latest sneaker also dons a sleek, earthy look that’ll pair perfectly with a street-style-inspired outfit. 

Salomon ACS PRO GORE-TEX “Roasted Clay/Black”

Available in a Roasted Clay/Black/Rum Raisin color combination, the newest Salomon release evokes a dark, earthy color palette that accentuates the added technical features. The new ACS PRO GORE-TEX sneaker has a GORE-TEX-waterproof membrane-coated upper that keeps the foot dry and protected. Over the waterproof are technical overlays that give the design a pop of color and depth. As with the rest of the collection, this sneaker is designed to withstand winter conditions with a series of performance upgrades. This shoe includes an Agile Chassis System, which adds performance and weatherproof features. Created with a Kurim structure with mesh underlays, ripstop coating, and Lycra, this sneaker also provides durability and protection. Available via the Salomon and BILLY’S websites and selected retailers, this sneaker retails for $220. Wear it to the trails or out with your athleisurewear; there’s no denying this footwear will be some of the most stable and durable in your footwear rotation. 

Topics
