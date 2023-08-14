 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Roark’s Tiger Club line has one of the coolest Sukajan jackets we’ve ever seen

Don't forget the board shorts — those are cool, too!

Sarah Veldman
By
Man wearing Hokkaido tshirt turned around
Roark / Roark

Roark stands as a brand that encapsulates the essence of adventure, cultural exploration, and aesthetics. With a wide array of offerings, including their signature board shorts, they are committed to authenticity, cultural immersion, and the art of storytelling.

In Roark’s new Hokkaido Tiger Club collection, the brand draws inspiration from the iconic Sukajan jackets that emerged as symbols of post-WWII insurrection and cultural fusion. The Sukajan jacket, worn by American GIs returning from overseas after World War II, became an emblem of their experiences and the exchange of customs between nations. Its intricate embroideries narrated tales of distant lands, and soon, these jackets began symbolizing more than just mementos – they became a fashion movement that resonated globally. In the 1960s, the Sukajan evolved into a symbol of insurrection among the youth, celebrating a fusion of traditions and embodying the spirit of non-conformity.

Recommended Videos

Roark’s Hokkaido Tiger Club collection reimagines the Sukajan’s allure, weaving its rich history into contemporary fashion. The Hokkaido Tiger Club line, like the Sukajan jackets, tells a story – one that blends heritage, innovation, and the thrill of voyages far and wide.

Man wearing a Hokkaido Tiger Club Garage Jacket
Roark / Roark

Unveiling the Hokkaido Garage Jacket

Standing at the forefront of Roark’s Hokkaido Tiger Club collection is the Hokkaido Garage Jacket in Club Hokkaido Black. This piece easily marries the essence of the Sukajan with contemporary elegance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the jacket pays homage to the elaborate embroideries that adorned the original Sukajan jackets.

While the Hokkaido Garage Jacket takes center stage, Roark’s Tiger Club collection extends its innovation and craftsmanship to other pieces as well. Each item tells a story of its own, uniting the past with the present in a harmonious blend of style and symbolism.

Man wearing Hokkaido Tiger Club collection board shorts from Roark
Roark / Roark

Roark’s Hokkaido Passage board shorts 

Roark’s Hokkaido Tiger Club board shorts blend versatile functionality with distinctive design. Crafted from a unique Hemp / Recycled Polyester Blend 4-Way Stretch, these board shorts offer a seamless fusion of comfort, style, and sustainability. The artwork screen printed side panels not only add a touch of individuality but also pay homage to the cultural influences that define the Hokkaido Tiger Club collection. They are ideal for both active water sports and leisurely beach days.

Man wearing a Hokkaido Tiger Club hoodie from Roark
Roark / Roark

The Hokkaido Tiger Hoodie: Where tradition meets modern comfort

Expanding upon Roark’s Hokkaido Tiger Club collection, a standout piece that demands attention is the Hokkaido Tiger Hoodie. This hoodie seamlessly blends the iconic style of Sukajan souvenir jackets with modern comfort, creating a garment that not only honors history but also serves as a practical and stylish addition to any wardrobe. While the Hokkaido Tiger Hoodie draws inspiration from the past, it is designed to cater to the needs of the present-day thrill seeker.

With the Hokkaido Tiger Club collection, Roark invites us to walk the path less traveled, embrace our individuality, and weave our own narratives into the fabric of fashion history. This collection isn’t just about what we wear; it’s about who we are and who we aspire to be. As you wear a piece from this collection, remember that you’re not just wearing clothing; you’re carrying a legacy of rebellion, culture, and adventure, wherever your journey takes you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sarah Veldman
Sarah Veldman
Freelance Writer
Sarah has been a freelance writer for over 7 years now, having started while she was living out of a suitcase and traveling…
Ralph Lauren sale: Save on Polo sweaters, t-shirts, and more
Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt on model.

Between sweltering heat and changing fashion, it's time to pick up clothing again. Of course, just as temperatures have gone up, so have prices. Luckily, Ralph Lauren — one of the best clothing brands for men — is here to help us out with a big sale, happening right now. Their sale items, which can be seen if you tap the button below, number into the hundreds. There are polo shirts, shorts, hoodies, suits, sweats, and more. I'm seeing high-dollar items at a cool $90 off, shirts and hoodies with high-quality fabric at $40 to $70 off, and still other items at ~50% off. In reality, there is too much on sale to calculate the average deal. What is apparent, is that each deal is significant. This isn't a "take $5 off and call it a sale" affair. These are real deal numbers, available to you if you tap the button below.

Why you should shop the Ralph Lauren Sale
Whether you want the four-step Ralph Lauren look or just need to pick up a singular item, this sale likely has you covered. There's a ton of variety in the several hundred items on sale. However, there are still some trends to look at, with hoodies, colorful tropical styles, sportswear, and suits being the top categories covered.

Read more
Don’t miss this huge sale on Balenciaga shoes and clothes
The Balenciaga store at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Saks Fifth Avenue has a huge sale taking place on Balenciaga clothing, shoes, and accessories right now. Balenciaga is a premium designer brand with pricing that doesn’t generally fit most budgets, but the price drops you can find at Saks right now are pretty impressive. There are discounts available on items ranging from shoes to slippers and from shirts to hoodies. We find Balenciaga to be one of the best sneaker brands, but you’ll find clothing for any occasion discounted in this sale.

Why You Should Shop the Balenciaga Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue
With Balenciaga being one of the more premium brand names in men’s fashion, this is a great opportunity to land some major savings. There are all sorts of shoes available, which is good if you’ve been reading up on the best men’s shoes for every occasion and every style. The Balenciaga Strike 20mm boots are

Read more
Exclusive: Razer launched an entire line of clothing meant for gamers — meet the Xanthus Collection
Man with dark background wearing Razer Xanthus apparel

We've got some breaking news that'll make you want to level up your style game in the real world just as you do in your favorite virtual realms. Razer, the legendary gaming brand, has just rolled out its latest creation — the Xanthus Collection.

We had a chance to catch up with Bob Picunko, the Director of Marketing at Razer USA, who spilled the beans on the inspiration behind the Xanthus Collection. He revealed that Razer's in-house apparel team has been on a creative spree since 2020, releasing a variety of both capsule and evergreen collections. The journey began with the striking Razer Seeker//Creed, and since then, they have been exploring different aesthetics while staying true to Razer's iconic black and Razer-green design. The result? Xanthus, a collection that brings to life a narrative centered around the perfect blend of "utility and style" — something every gamer craves.
Xanthus Collection — For gamers, by gamers
Now, you might be wondering, who's the target audience for Xanthus? Well, it's all in the tagline, "For Gamers. By Gamers." Gaming has moved way beyond the confines of dark basements; it's now a vibrant part of mainstream culture. And as the gaming community expands, so does the demand for gaming lifestyle attire that fits right into the streetwear scene. With Xanthus, Razer brings that dream to life, catering to gamers and gaming enthusiasts alike, whether they're ruling the virtual battleground or hitting the real streets with their gaming swag.

Read more