 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Mephisto is back with the ultimate luxury chunky sneaker

Mephisto, Fursac release new shoe

By
white sneakers in middle of blue light
Fursac / Fursac

While the options for a chunky sneaker are plenty, the newest addition from Mephisto and Fursac will make it easier to pick. Along with the French clothing brand, Mephisto has upgraded its Dribbler shoe to deliver the ultimate sleek chunky sneaker. Available in two colorways, the new Dribbler sneaker is all about bringing trendy touches to a lowkey shoe. While its name might be mistaken for a basketball shoe, the Dribber is known as a full-on skate shoe, making its upgrade even more eye-catching. Using retro details, the new Dribbler sneaker fits perfectly with the current wave of vintage-style shoe trends taking over the industry. Ideal for those looking for a balance between style and versatility, the Dribbler is an example of how subtle footwear can still be exciting. While the ‘Dribbler’ is often considered a dated Mephisto design, this collaboration proves the design can still shine. 

Mephisto x Fursac ‘Dribbler’ sneaker

close up on heels from sneakers
Fursac / Fursac

Available in a white monochrome color or navy and black combination, this understated design merges everything you love from a skate shoe with the practicality of an everyday sneaker. Made with leather uppers and a thick rubber outsole containing a “window” on the heel, the outside features surely deliver the style of the shoe. The shoe is equipped with Mephisto’s “Shock Absorber” and “Soft Air” technology systems. “Shock Absorber” adds cushion and bounce support while ‘Soft Air” ensures the perfect fit inside. Retailing for 400 euros, these two new designs are available at Fursac’s flagship store and the brand’s web store. With a welcome mix of street style and versatility, the Dribbler sneaker is the ultimate way to add variety to your daily shoe rotation. 

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Remember New Balance’s loafer sneaker? It’s back and in a new color
New Balance releases new loafer color
side view of black loafer sneaker

It wasn't long ago when New Balance broke the internet with their loafer sneaker 1960L release. Shortly after its drop, the New Balance 1906 loafer sold out in its metallic silver hue and became a hard-to-get item. Although it might not be the most conventional loafer in your closet, the cross between New Balance’s rugged and technical silhouette and the classiness of a loafer design became too difficult to resist. While many were left yearning for their pair of this unique shoe, New Balance has not only decided to restock the shoe but has added a brand-new colorway. Now available in a sleeker hue, the 1906 loafer has become even more enticing and easy to pair with outfits. 
Re-introducing the New Balance 1906 loafer 

Starting in December, New Balance is re-realsing their 1906 Loafer design but this time in a versatile and luxurious black hue. Officially named “Black/Phantom,” the new loafer color uses the same mesh and leather hybrid upper as the original release for a smooth and glossy finish. As an added touch a shiny TPU heel counter adds another depth to the sneaker. Pricing for this sneaker-loafer combo is $160 and will be available via New Balance and selected third-party retailers on December 5th. A continuation of New Balance’s trendier side, the new black loafer design is an ideal balance for those not convinced by the original silver release. A sleeker and more subtle colorway, the black 1906 loafer design is perfect for incorporating into your everyday wardrobe. Mixing in the comfort and structure of a New Balance sneaker with the style of a loafer, this silhouette is sure to be less polarizing than its silver counterpart. 

Read more
Dime, Merrell reunite for the sleekest outdoor sneaker yet
Dime, Merrell release a new outdoor sneaker
black sneakers on top of one another

Although outdoor sneakers aren’t typically considered the first pick for formalwear, the latest collaboration between Dime and Merrell looks to change that. Made with sleek finishes, the latest collaborative sneaker between the ​​Montréal-based brand and the footwear giant is all about fusing smooth details with rugged style for a sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. Available in two colorways, the newest 1TRL Moc Speed Streak is ideal for those looking to add some shine to their walks. Besides using shiny and luxurious-looking materials, this sneaker also comes with Merrell’s renowned comfort and stability. As more brands look to create versatile and stylish designs, the partnership between Dime and Merrell couldn’t come at a better time for consumers looking for a comfortable yet trendy shoe. 
Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moc Speed Streak

Although Merrell has become synonymous with the rugged trail sneaker, this new design with Dime is all but your basic outdoor shoe. Crafted using patent leather overlays and breathable mesh uppers, this design gives your foot the comfort it needs with a touch of shine. This shoe also includes a neoprene stretch collar, neoprene lining, and a lightweight EVA foam midsole for added comfort. The Moc Speed Streak is treated with ​​Cleansport NXT for natural odor control. Unlike most outdoor shoes, the sneaker comes in an easy-to-access slip-on style, making it a quick and effective option for hikes or city walks. Whether you wear them to the trails or for your next night out, these new designs are perfect for on-the-go events. Available in sleek black and neutral tan color options, these shoes are ready for any wardrobe. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase via Dime’s flagship store and web store for $139. 

Read more
Jae Tips and Saucony bring back your favorite 2000s sneaker
Saucony, Jae Tips release sneaker
man sitting in socks next to pair of saucony shoes

Just in time for the Y2K revival trend in footwear, Saucony and Jae Tips are reimagining one of their beloved designs last seen in the 2000s. Based on Saucony’s Matrix silhouette, the newest collaboration between the two brands brings forth a colorful new design to vibrate your wardrobe. With two equally bold variants released on this refreshed design, there is sure to be euphoria over the unique colorways and schemes of the shoe details. Although the Matrix design was last seen in 2000, this update ensures that the silhouette is still contemporary and on-trend for the modern era. With a few key details added onto the sneaker, this design doesn’t look a year over 25. 

 
Jae Tips x Saucony Matrix

Read more