Mephisto is back with the ultimate luxury chunky sneaker

While the options for a chunky sneaker are plenty, the newest addition from Mephisto and Fursac will make it easier to pick. Along with the French clothing brand, Mephisto has upgraded its Dribbler shoe to deliver the ultimate sleek chunky sneaker. Available in two colorways, the new Dribbler sneaker is all about bringing trendy touches to a lowkey shoe. While its name might be mistaken for a basketball shoe, the Dribber is known as a full-on skate shoe, making its upgrade even more eye-catching. Using retro details, the new Dribbler sneaker fits perfectly with the current wave of vintage-style shoe trends taking over the industry. Ideal for those looking for a balance between style and versatility, the Dribbler is an example of how subtle footwear can still be exciting. While the ‘Dribbler’ is often considered a dated Mephisto design, this collaboration proves the design can still shine.

Mephisto x Fursac ‘Dribbler’ sneaker

Available in a white monochrome color or navy and black combination, this understated design merges everything you love from a skate shoe with the practicality of an everyday sneaker. Made with leather uppers and a thick rubber outsole containing a “window” on the heel, the outside features surely deliver the style of the shoe. The shoe is equipped with Mephisto’s “Shock Absorber” and “Soft Air” technology systems. “Shock Absorber” adds cushion and bounce support while ‘Soft Air” ensures the perfect fit inside. Retailing for 400 euros, these two new designs are available at Fursac’s flagship store and the brand’s web store. With a welcome mix of street style and versatility, the Dribbler sneaker is the ultimate way to add variety to your daily shoe rotation.

