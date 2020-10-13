7 Men’s Watch Deals You Can’t Miss This Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day is here, which means a deluge of incredible Prime Day deals on some of our favorite gadgets, furniture, and grooming products. Of course, the tech giant’s two-day event also features some of the best deals on watches, which is great news for guys who want to upgrade their timepieces. Yes, most of us are living in a work-from-home bubble these days, where we’re living in sweats and underwear, so why not use this opportunity to update your wardrobe and start dressing up for your virtual meetings? After all, every great office attire begins with a sensible watch. Ahead, we highlight some of the best deals on Prime Day from top brands, so you can spiff up your outfits on the cheap.

Emporio Armani Men’s Luigi Chronograph Dress Watch — $60, was $140

Here’s a classic watch that will look great for years to come. Emporio Armani’s doorbuster includes a tasteful leather strap, a scratch-resistant glass made from mineral crystal, and a minimalist face that will age well.

Diesel Men’s Mega Chief Stainless Steel Chronograph Quartz Watch — $60, was $140

For guys looking for a watch with a bit more of a military edge, then you can’t go wrong with this one from Diesel, which features a tough-as-nails exterior (thanks to a stainless steel finish), along with a water resistant construction that can withstand your next water sports activity (just don’t try to take it scuba diving).

Emporio Armani Men’s Renato Stainless Steel Dress Watch — $90, was $245

Emporio Armani’s Renato series offers a more futuristic vibe with its stainless steel construction, topped off with a quartz clock so you can channel your inner Blade Runner. Plus it’s a hard-to-be-beaten deal at this price point.

Casio Men’s Pathfinder Triple Sensor Multi-Function Sport Watch — $98, was $250

Here’s a sports watch that will motivate you to explore the outdoors. Made by one of our favorite watch brands, Casio’s multi-function timepiece is replete with a digital compass, altimeter, thermometer, a stopwatch and more, so you’ll be all set during your next adventure.

Ferrari Men’s Race Day Chronograph Watch — $100, was $200

Not surprisingly, Ferrari makes some damn good watches for car lovers. What is surprising though is that their race day-themed timepiece, complete with a textured silicone band and a watch face featuring the car’s iconic horse logo, is on sale at an incredibly reasonable price point.

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Calendrier Watch — $162, was $375

Probably the closest thing we’ll get to a nautical adventure these days, Citizen Men’s navy watch comes with a silver-tone aesthetic, a stainless steel construction, and a water-resistant finish.

Citizen Eco-Drive Men’s A-T Analog Display Silver Watch — $268, was $725

Yes, this analog watch is gorgeous, but it also features Citizen’s proprietary solar-powered technology, which converts light into power, so you’ll never have to replace its battery again. A watch that’s stylish and sustainable? We have to — as the kids say — stan.

