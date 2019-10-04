How to Choose the Right Dress Shirt

So, you want to buy a new dress shirt but have no idea where to start. No worries — we’ve got you! In this article, we’re going to break down all the most important aspects of the classic men’s accessory, including how to take precise measurements, land on the right fit, choose the perfect collar, and much, much more.

Without further ado, let’s dive into our guide for choosing the right dress shirt.

Measurements

Before you even think about shopping for a new dress shirt, you need to get your measurements in order. You can either have these done at a tailor’s or with a friend in the privacy of your home, but it’s important to be accurate. In particular, you’ll want to get measurements for your neck, chest, arms, and waist. Though measuring is fairly intuitive, here are some tips for snagging the most precise numbers.

Neck: Wrap the measuring tape around the base of your neck, right where it meets your shoulder. If you want a snug collar, record the number as is. However, if you prefer a looser fit, put one finger under the tape and then record.

Wrap the measuring tape around the base of your neck, right where it meets your shoulder. If you want a snug collar, record the number as is. However, if you prefer a looser fit, put one finger under the tape and then record. Chest: Take this measurement right beneath your armpits. Make sure you’re circling the widest part of your chest and shoulder blades without squeezing the tape too tight.

Take this measurement right beneath your armpits. Make sure you’re circling the widest part of your chest and shoulder blades without squeezing the tape too tight. Arms: Pinpoint the center of the back of your neck and measure from that spot to the end of your shoulder at the top of your arm. Then measure from your shoulder to your wrist bone, bending your arm slightly to allow for some wiggle room. Add the two numbers together and presto-bamo, you have your sleeve length.

Pinpoint the center of the back of your neck and measure from that spot to the end of your shoulder at the top of your arm. Then measure from your shoulder to your wrist bone, bending your arm slightly to allow for some wiggle room. Add the two numbers together and presto-bamo, you have your sleeve length. Waist: Circle the tape around your waistline, which should be right about where your belly button is. As with the neck measurement, put a finger under the tape if you want a looser fit.

Fit

Once you know what size you need, it’s time to think fit. As with any other garment, you want a shirt that allows for a wide range of motion, but that also shows off your body in a flattering light. It can be a tricky balance to strike, especially if you’re used to grabbing the first thing off the rack, so let’s breakdown three of the most popular fits you’ll encounter.

Slim fit: If you have a slim or lean torso, you may want to consider a slim fit shirt. Here, the structure is a bit tighter without a lot of give at the waist, so could be perfect for guys who typically feel as though they’re swimming in their button-downs. Those with taller or more muscular builds should steer clear.

If you have a slim or lean torso, you may want to consider a slim fit shirt. Here, the structure is a bit tighter without a lot of give at the waist, so could be perfect for guys who typically feel as though they’re swimming in their button-downs. Those with taller or more muscular builds should steer clear. Normal fit: A normal fit is the most traditional of the bunch. It sits slightly loose on the body but isn’t so relaxed as to not look nice when tucked in. Most guys will fare well with this style of shirt, but you’ll still want to let your unique measurements power your buying decision.

A normal fit is the most traditional of the bunch. It sits slightly loose on the body but isn’t so relaxed as to not look nice when tucked in. Most guys will fare well with this style of shirt, but you’ll still want to let your unique measurements power your buying decision. Loose fit: This shirt style is most appropriate for casual gatherings. Though it should feel relaxed at the waist, chest, and arms, you still want to make sure it’s in line with your measurements. That being said, the arm holes should hit right at your shoulders, the hem should lie just above mid-thigh, and the collar should be one to two fingers away from your neck.

Fabric

Another important consideration to make? The type of fabric used to make the shirt! Though you can technically choose whatever material you like best, we highly recommend staying away from synthetic or man-made fibers (like, say, polyester or rayon). Instead, opt for something more natural to promote better breathability and temperature regulation. Some of our favorite fabrics include:

Fine cotton: Breathable, crisp, and light, fine cotton is a versatile material that makes for an excellent dress shirt. Perfect alone or paired with a suit jacket, cotton dress shirts are guaranteed to leave you feeling sharp and stylish.

Breathable, crisp, and light, fine cotton is a versatile material that makes for an excellent dress shirt. Perfect alone or paired with a suit jacket, cotton dress shirts are guaranteed to leave you feeling sharp and stylish. Linen: If you live in a hot climate or want something a bit more casual, linen is another fantastic option. Made from flax, this all-natural fabric is supremely cooling and excellent at wicking moisture away from the body. However, it’s got a more relaxed feel to it and a distinctive coarse texture that may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

If you live in a hot climate or want something a bit more casual, linen is another fantastic option. Made from flax, this all-natural fabric is supremely cooling and excellent at wicking moisture away from the body. However, it’s got a more relaxed feel to it and a distinctive coarse texture that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Oxford coth: A solid choice for a more casual look, an oxford shirt is a little thicker than a fine cotton one, making it a good pick for outdoor occasions. If durability and functionality are high on your list of priorities, this could be the fabric for you.

Collar

Next up, let’s talk collars. There are actually a ton of different collar styles to choose from, so landing on the right one for you is going to take a little trial and error. Some of the most popular include:

Spread collar: Characterized by points that are spread outwards from the neck (as opposed to straight down), this type of collar can be casual or dressy depending on how you want to wear your shirt.

Characterized by points that are spread outwards from the neck (as opposed to straight down), this type of collar can be casual or dressy depending on how you want to wear your shirt. Classic collar: In contrast to the spread collar, the classic style has a much smaller “spread” between its points, so it has a slightly tighter look. It’s appropriate for casual and dressy occasions.

In contrast to the spread collar, the classic style has a much smaller “spread” between its points, so it has a slightly tighter look. It’s appropriate for casual and dressy occasions. Widespread collar: With a wider spread than either the classic or spread collar, the widespread collar has an elegant look that works well with thick tie knots or even unbuttoned sans tie.

With a wider spread than either the classic or spread collar, the widespread collar has an elegant look that works well with thick tie knots or even unbuttoned sans tie. Button-down collar: This is like the classic collar, but with points that affix to the shirt via buttons. This style works particularly well if you’re wearing a tie as it helps to keep the accessory in place.

Color

So, you know what size shirt you need, what kind of fit you’re after as well as the fabric you want it to be made of … but how do you decide on a color? There’s no wrong answer here, but there are a few general things to keep in mind.

If you can’t decide, go with either a solid white or light blue shirt . These colors are the most versatile, able to impress in both the workplace and the outside world. Plus, they’re neutral, so pair nicely with a wide variety of suit jackets and pants.

. These colors are the most versatile, able to impress in both the workplace and the outside world. Plus, they’re neutral, so pair nicely with a wide variety of suit jackets and pants. However, man cannot live on solid colors alone, so make sure to get some vibrant options into your closet, too. A bold floral pattern can be great for a birthday party or outdoor wedding and even a shirt featuring a more subtle design (think small dots or stripes) can still make a splash.

into your closet, too. A bold floral pattern can be great for a birthday party or outdoor wedding and even a shirt featuring a more subtle design (think small dots or stripes) can still make a splash. Want a pattern but prefer something a little less playful? Then stick with a checkered or plaid print. Timeless and stylish, this design is great for happy hours, outdoor barbecues, and tailgating.

And that’s that on that! You now know everything you need to know about securing an awesome dress shirt. Wanna keep things going? Then hop on over to our guide for finding the perfect suit to match.

Editors' Recommendations