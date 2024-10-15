Check out the new G-shock-B2100

Casio is a watch brand that everyone knows, and over the past few months, Casio has been rolling new timepieces into the market to celebrate its anniversary.

Apparently, the G-shock GMC-B2100 is one of the few watches lined up for the October launch. While the upcoming product launch was supposed to happen on 18th October, it was pushed forward after cybercriminals attacked Casio Japan.

Equipped with an analog dial, this G-shock timepiece is also characterized by three chronograph counters for tracking days of the week and other important units. And thanks to the stainless steel material, the timepiece has a sturdy build that can easily withstand the harshest conditions.

Since it measures 51.3 mm by 46.3 mm by 12.3 mm, it easily fits on the human hand due to its lightweight properties.

The GMC-B2100 is also inspired by two other stainless steel G-shock models— the MRG-B2100 and GM-B2100.

Thanks to Casio’s precision cutting technology, the bezel is carefully crafted to complement the watch’s overall design. The casing features a circular hairline finish with an interesting texture and a shiny metallic lustre.

Since the watch belongs to the 2100 series, it has a rugged and retro look, similar to the one featured on old G-shock pieces from the 2100 series.

While this model should be launched into the market on October 18th, it might be rolled out in late October or early November because of organizational delays.

The watch will retail for $800. It will be available in the official Casio store and other authorized watch retail stores.

