  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Fossil Smartwatches Are Super Cheap at Best Buy Today

By

If you’re keen to treat yourself to a stylish new Fossil smartwatch, Best Buy has the deals for you with big price cuts on the Fossil Gen 5e smartwatch and the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. Right now, you can save $70 and $57 respectively on those two smartwatches, enjoying a classier timepiece experience than before. As always, these prices are for a strictly limited time only so if they appeal, you’ll need to get in on the deal fast to take advantage of the discount. Let’s take a look at why they’re so great.

Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch — $179, was $249

Tapping into an aesthetic that leads to some of the best Fossil watches for men with classic and modern taste, the Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch looks pretty great. It features a two-tone stainless steel bracelet so it looks like a traditional watch but with plenty of smartwatch functionality thanks to Google’s WearOS. It’ll fit nicely into your work aesthetic as well as look good on a night out. Its features include notification tracking for all your calls, calendar alerts, emails, SMSes, and social media-related doings, as well as the ability to track all your activity goals. Three smart battery modes extend the battery life so you won’t need to recharge too often either. An always-on display means it’s always ready for you to look at, as well, giving it a stylish advantage over other smartwatches.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch — $240, was $295

Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch on a white background.

Not quite one of the best smartwatches but certainly very stylish for the price, the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch is a great option if you can spend a little more. It offers a 22mm stainless steel watch band that looks elegant while providing plenty of durability. There’s all the usual activity tracking functionality along with heart rate monitoring and GPS for tracking your activity outdoors. In addition, a touch-sensitive LCD screen means you can control it straight from the display, plus it’s water-resistant so it’s good for a more active lifestyle to go alongside your evening style. A strong battery life of well over a day means you can keep up with all your notifications all day long without missing a beat.

Editors' Recommendations

Bowflex Adjustable Weights Are Unbelievably Cheap at Amazon Today

A woman in her bedroom performing dumbbell exercises with the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbells.

Here’s How To Get a Free Week of Hulu+ Live TV Right Now

Best Cheap Dumbbell Deals for August 2021

Best Cheap Grill Deals and Sales for August 2021

how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

The 11 Best Bacon Brands for a Hearty, Meaty Breakfast

best bacon

The Best Music Festivals To Catch in 2021

Crowd at Outside Lands Music Festival

The 11 Best Workout Routines for Men That Build Muscle and Burn Fat Fast

Man doing a dip at the gym.

Ninja Coffee Maker at Its Cheapest This Year With This Best Buy Deal

Ninja Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Brewer placed on a kitchen countertop.

What To Know About Brazilian Barbecue, a Delicious Meat Marathon

The 21 Best Furniture Brands to Check Out Now

best furniture brands 0 article

The 11 Best Cocktail Books Money Can Buy

Black book surrounded by cocktail glassware in yellow background.

Free Your Feet With the 8 Best Sandals to Wear This Summer

Downward view of a man's feet wearing brown sandals standing on grass.

The 8 Best Barbecue Beers For a Refreshing Summer Cookout