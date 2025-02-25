ECCO.kollektive and Craig Green’s collaboration is no laughing matter

Previously teased during Craig Green’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in London, the newest partnership between the brand and ECCO.kollektive is a lesson in craftsmanship. Taking a timeless silhouette on a surrealist journey, the collaborative shoe is a bold and statement option that borders the line of the avant-garde. Under ECCO’s collaborative umbrella, the joint effort with Crag Green reimagines the silhouette with a more innovative and creative flair. Using the most intricate process to deconstruct and craft, this shoe is more than another footwear collaboration. The shoe is available in five colorways and is the perfect way to add a statement piece to your everyday wardrobe. While its out-of-the-box lines and details might seem too fashion-forward for some, its simplicity and premium quality ensure its spot in any closet.

ECCO.Kollektive X Craig Green Joke FSDX

In this new release, Craig Green has reimagined ECCO’s 1980 Joke design with plenty of modern upgrades. The moccasin lace-up design now dons a new treatment that contrasts Apparition Leather against soft suede. Thin leather has also been infused with Dyneema, a process that produces a material up to 15 times stronger than steel, giving the design a durable, strong, ultra-fine leather exterior. The duo also established another ground-breaking process using Super Critical CO2. Still, under testing and exploration, this dying technique will help reduce chemical usage, water consumption, and waste generation often found in standard leather dying processes. Available for purchase via HBX for $375, this shoe isn’t just an innovative silhouette and a series of state-of-the-art techniques. Far from your conventional pair of lace-up moccasins, this shoe is just another example of the footwear we should expect from the footwear world.

Shop Now