 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Dime, Merrell reunite for the sleekest outdoor sneaker yet

Dime, Merrell release a new outdoor sneaker

By
close up on black patent sneaker
Dime / Dime

Although outdoor sneakers aren’t typically considered the first pick for formalwear, the latest collaboration between Dime and Merrell looks to change that. Made with sleek finishes, the latest collaborative sneaker between the ​​Montréal-based brand and the footwear giant is all about fusing smooth details with rugged style for a sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. Available in two colorways, the newest 1TRL Moc Speed Streak is ideal for those looking to add some shine to their walks. Besides using shiny and luxurious-looking materials, this sneaker also comes with Merrell’s renowned comfort and stability. As more brands look to create versatile and stylish designs, the partnership between Dime and Merrell couldn’t come at a better time for consumers looking for a comfortable yet trendy shoe. 

Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moc Speed Streak

two black patent leather and mesh sneakers
Dime / Dime

Although Merrell has become synonymous with the rugged trail sneaker, this new design with Dime is all but your basic outdoor shoe. Crafted using patent leather overlays and breathable mesh uppers, this design gives your foot the comfort it needs with a touch of shine. This shoe also includes a neoprene stretch collar, neoprene lining, and a lightweight EVA foam midsole for added comfort. The Moc Speed Streak is treated with ​​Cleansport NXT for natural odor control. Unlike most outdoor shoes, the sneaker comes in an easy-to-access slip-on style, making it a quick and effective option for hikes or city walks. Whether you wear them to the trails or for your next night out, these new designs are perfect for on-the-go events. Available in sleek black and neutral tan color options, these shoes are ready for any wardrobe. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase via Dime’s flagship store and web store for $139. 

Shop Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
How to wear chukka boots: Style tips every man should know
A men's guide to chukka boots
Brown chukka boots

We don’t really believe in hard-and-fast rules around here when it comes to style — so much of it comes down to personal taste, after all. So we’re not going to say something like, "Every man absolutely needs to own a pair of chukka boots." But what we will say is that chukka boots are an incredibly versatile style of footwear that you’ll definitely get a lot of use out of year-round. That is, as long as you know how to wear them. It’s a lot to consider — but we’ve already done the legwork and picked out the best chukka boots for men right now.

Good news on the styling front, too: If we had to use one word to describe chukka boots, it would be "uncomplicated." Thanks to their clean lines, timeless silhouette, and laid-back styling, chukkas look pretty damn handsome paired with anything on the casual side of the spectrum. Whether you’re sporting a relaxed weekend warrior fit or headed out to a more business casual occasion, you can’t go wrong lacing up a pair of chukka boots. With plenty of options to pick from leather to suede, make chukka boots the new favorite shoe in your wardrobe.
Why are they called chukka boots?

Read more
Elevate your footwear: The 10 best men’s ankle boots for the season
The 10 best mens ankle boots
Person wearing brown leather ankle boots

Those looking to create a complete wardrobe can’t miss having quality boots that last. A sturdy pair of boots can help elevate even the most casual outfit. Boots can also be the perfect comfortable footwear for a dressy event. Finding the right pair can be challenging and daunting, considering plenty of boot types. However, when it comes to a classic and timeless boot, there’s none better than a traditional ankle boot. 

Ankle boots can come in various versions, from chukka to Chelsea. Although the ankle boot category comes with multiple subsections, the common denominator is the shorter height of the upper. This shorter height allows wearers to keep a casual touch to their look without sacrificing style. Depending on the ankle boot, you can easily wear them on all terrains and various occasions. The following ankle boots have proven to be some of the easiest to style and comfortable footwear in the category, making them a proper investment for any wardrobe. 
Brunello Cucinelli Leather Ankle Boots

Read more
AMIRI drops the perfect suede and leather sneakers for 2025
AMIRI releases a new athletic sneaker
close up on white sneaker with stars

As the year comes to a close, it’s the perfect time to start planning for 2025. And for AMIRI, there’s no better time to start planning for next year’s looks. With their latest release, AMIRI looks to infuse the laidback California living with classic style in a chic sneaker. No matter the season, an athletic sneaker can be an ideal addition to your wardrobe. However, as part of their Pre-Spring 2025 collection, AMIRI delivers far from another boring athletic sneaker. Filled with interesting appliques and premium touches, this athletic sneaker is bound to become your go-to in 2025. 
Introducing the Pacific Sneaker

Available in two subtly different versions, the Pacific Sneaker is an athletic sneaker designed in a classic silhouette. The first version sees a sneaker with a white leather base with star appliques in black or blue. The tonal leather outsole and appliques give the sneaker a clean and sleek look. The second version features gum outsoles and a suede upper in black, chocolate, and sand. As a special edition, the men’s suede and leather sneakers will be available in Varsity Red. On both versions, the AMIRI logo is visible on the tongue, giving it another detail to marvel at. This chic sneaker is now available via AMIRI’s web store and retails from $590 to $650. While the Pacific sneaker is part of AMIRI’s Pre-Spring campaign, it’s the perfect sneaker to don year-round. Crafted with enough color to give your look an extra touch, there’s nothing like an athletic sneaker to start your 2025 off right.

Read more