Dime, Merrell release a new outdoor sneaker

Although outdoor sneakers aren’t typically considered the first pick for formalwear, the latest collaboration between Dime and Merrell looks to change that. Made with sleek finishes, the latest collaborative sneaker between the ​​Montréal-based brand and the footwear giant is all about fusing smooth details with rugged style for a sneaker you can wear almost anywhere. Available in two colorways, the newest 1TRL Moc Speed Streak is ideal for those looking to add some shine to their walks. Besides using shiny and luxurious-looking materials, this sneaker also comes with Merrell’s renowned comfort and stability. As more brands look to create versatile and stylish designs, the partnership between Dime and Merrell couldn’t come at a better time for consumers looking for a comfortable yet trendy shoe.

Dime x Merrell 1TRL Moc Speed Streak

Although Merrell has become synonymous with the rugged trail sneaker, this new design with Dime is all but your basic outdoor shoe. Crafted using patent leather overlays and breathable mesh uppers, this design gives your foot the comfort it needs with a touch of shine. This shoe also includes a neoprene stretch collar, neoprene lining, and a lightweight EVA foam midsole for added comfort. The Moc Speed Streak is treated with ​​Cleansport NXT for natural odor control. Unlike most outdoor shoes, the sneaker comes in an easy-to-access slip-on style, making it a quick and effective option for hikes or city walks. Whether you wear them to the trails or for your next night out, these new designs are perfect for on-the-go events. Available in sleek black and neutral tan color options, these shoes are ready for any wardrobe. Those looking to grab a pair can purchase via Dime’s flagship store and web store for $139.

