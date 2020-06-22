The 5 Best Men’s Watch Deals In The Amazon Big Style Sale 2020

The big summer sales have been rolling in since Memorial Day, and while a lot of these mid-year blowouts feature great deals on tech, outdoor gear, and home essentials, style-conscious men also know that this shopping season is a great time to score some new clothes and accessories. The Amazon Big Style Sale has some particularly juicy bargains on all sorts of great stuff, and we’ve scooped up the five best watch deals from the event. And if you need some new duds, then also be sure to check out the rest of the Amazon Big Style Sale to see what else is on offer.

Timex Weekender Chronograph Watch — $49, was $57

When it comes to stylish, affordable simplicity, it doesn’t get much better (or much cheaper) than the Timex Weekender. This sleek quartz watch has been a men’s style staple for years now, and this one offers just enough visual flair to look classic without being too boring: Its basic cream-colored watch face features three sub-dials (including a chronograph), and the perfectly sized 40mm steel case is complemented perfectly by a saddle tan leather NATO strap. The Amazon Big Style Sale lets you grab this no-nonsense everyday watch for $49.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch — $140, was $209

Battery-operated quartz watches kicked off a revolution that almost killed the Swiss mechanical watch industry altogether, and Citizen has taken this innovation even further with its Eco-Drive watches. This gorgeous stainless steel number runs on a Japanese-made quartz Eco-Drive movement that needs no battery replacement, being recharged by simple light exposure.

The 42mm case is paired with a five-link band, and the blue sunray dial boasts a chronograph, date display, and tachymeter (which you’ll probably never use, but is a nice change of pace from the all-too-common dive watches). The Amazon Big Style Sale knocks $69 off, letting you score this Eco-Drive chronograph watch for $140.

Citizen Corso Eco-Drive Watch — $147, was $325

Moving into dressier territory, this Citizen Corso watch runs on a similar Japanese quartz Eco-Drive movement as the above chronograph watch but its simple complication-free dial makes it more appropriate for occasions where a sportier watch might be too visually busy. Nonetheless, its dark blue dial, sword-shaped hands, and duotone metal make it a joy to look at, and its 40mm case won’t swallow slimmer wrists.

Better still is this deal: The Amazon Big Style Sale has this Citizen Corso Eco-Drive watch marked down by 55%, allowing you to add it to your timepiece rotation for just $147 right now.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch with Perpetual Calendar — $190, was $338

On the other hand, if big and bold is what you’re going for, then this Citizen Eco-Drive should scratch that itch. Its beefy 48mm gold-tone case is sure to please guys with bigger wrists (or anyone else who simply favors larger watches), and its black dial features a tachymeter, chronograph subdials, and a perpetual calendar. The dark brown embossed leather strap complements the gold case perfectly as well.

A very nice 44% discount knocks this Citizen Eco-Drive gold watch down to $190 for the duration of the Amazon Big Style Sale.

Bulova Precisionist Dive Watch — $400, was $825

American brand Bulova has been making timepieces since 1875. The aptly named Bulova Precisionist utilizes a unique and highly accurate Japanese quartz movement that features smooth-sweeping hands, similar to those on a mechanical watch (meaning there’s no “tick-tick-tick” movement of the hands as the seconds pass). The visually striking 46mm steel case also has four chronograph subdials along with a rotating diving bezel, while its 300-meter water resistance means you can take this watch on all of your underwater adventures.

The Precisionist is one of our all-time favorite sub-$1,000 watches, and the Amazon Big Style Sale makes this one available for much, much less than that after a whopping $425 discount lets you score one for a much more affordable $400.

