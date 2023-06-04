 Skip to main content
New on Hulu: 5 must-see shows and movies in June

There's plenty of variety headed to Hulu in June

Hulu has carved out its place as a major player in the streaming industry with a combination of original series and established classics. Its relationship with both ABC and FX allows it to show network and cable shows that other streamers don’t have access to, creating a large library for fans of any genre. Hulu has anime, reality TV, drama, and comedy, and we’re here to remind you of the five upcoming shows and movies you could be interested in during this June. Here’s what’s new on Hulu!

The Bear (2022)
The Bear
tv-ma 2 Seasons
Genre Drama, Comedy
Cast Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri
Created by Christopher Storer
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
There aren’t enough shows about the restaurant business, am I right? Well, The Bear gives a whole different perspective to family-owned eateries with a focus on a fictional Italian dive that is taken over by a high-class chef, Carmy Berzatto. Jeremy Allen White has received massive praise for his portrayal of Carmy, and the show always finds the right mix of humor and drama to keep audiences engaged. The first season was one of the best new shows on Hulu in 2022, and the show returns for its second season on June 22.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005)
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
tv-ma 16 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney
Created by Rob McElhenney
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Entering the back half of its second decade on TV, this dark comedy is still gathering a cult of new fans every year. Expect more uncouth and inappropriate behavior from our favorite Philadelphia bar owners. The 16th season will premiere on FX and will then air on Hulu starting the next day on June 8.
Stars on Mars (2023)
Stars on Mars
tv-14 1 Season
Genre Reality
Cast William Shatner, Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero
Created by Chris Culvenor
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
Reality TV shows aren’t anything if not omnipresent in our lives, and the zany concepts that resonate with audiences keep going deeper down the rabbit hole. Stars on Mars will take celebrities like Ronda Rousey and Marshawn Lynch, among others, and see if they can survive a simulated Martian experience. William Shatner hosts the whole shebang starting on June 5 as one of the Hulu new releases this month.
Flamin' Hot (2023)
Flamin' Hot
99m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert
Directed by Eva Longoria
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu
It seems there’s a biopic about even the most unknown and seemingly irrelevant people, and Flamin’ Hot certainly doesn’t debunk this assumption. The movie, directed by Eva Longoria, tells the story of the creation of Cheetos’ spicy alternative to its original snack. Richard Montañez is the everyman who came up with the idea, and this film makes his story heard on June 9.
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
The Day the Earth Stood Still
104m
Genre Drama, Science Fiction, Thriller
Stars Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly, Jaden Smith
Directed by Scott Derrickson
watch on Hulu
watch on Hulu

Everyone loves Keanu Reeves (except Matthew Perry for some reason), and this sci-fi hit from the late 2000s is an underrated film in his portfolio. The Day the Earth Stood Still examines the environmental crises that our planet faces through the eyes of an alien named Klaatu. The extraterrestrial plays God and decides humanity is not worthy of continuing its existence. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Jaden Smith co-star. This should be one of the most popular new movies on Hulu this month.

