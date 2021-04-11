WrestleMania 37 Live Stream: Watch WWE Online Tonight

The second night of WrestleMania 37, the WWE’s 37th premier pay-per-view event, is starting soon, with the main event — a triple threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan — kicking off at 8 PM ET. If you’re looking for a way to watch WrestleMania 37 online, you’re in luck, because you can sign up for Peacock now and stream it all live (or watch the replay at your leisure later).

How to Watch the WrestleMania 37 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Until recently, pro wrestling (and sports in general) has been slow to catch up with traditional entertainment in joining the online streaming revolution. Yet with more and more people cutting the cord and replacing cable and satellite services with streaming apps, it was only a matter of time before wrestling fans would be able to do the same. Now, with Peacock — NBC’s new premium streaming platform — you can watch WrestleMania 37 live online along with a many shows like The Office, sports including Premier League Soccer, news, and more. Peacock Premium is the exclusive streaming outlet for the WWE Network and costs just $5 per month, but for a limited time, you can enjoy your first four months for just $10 (50% off).

Related

The WWE has been hosting this big spring pay-per-view event since 1985 and has held a WrestleMania every year since. Last year, the event was extended for two days with WrestleMania 36, and fans can enjoy the same weekend-long show this year. Today, the final night of WrestleMania 37, is the main event, with Roman Reigns defending his WWE Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.

WrestleMania 37 is taking place in Tampa, Florida this year, but no matter where you are, you can sign up for Peacock Premium now and stream it all live right on your PC web browser, smart TV (or TV-connected streaming stick), mobile device, or Xbox or PlayStation gaming console. The pre-show starts at 7 PM ET with the main event beginning at 8 PM. Peacock Premium normally rings in at just $5 per month, giving you access to the complete (and growing) catalog of shows, sports, news, and more. However, join now and you can get your first four months for just $10 after a nice 50% introductory discount.

Editors' Recommendations