Bellator 263 Live Stream: Watch Pitbull vs. McKee Online

Tonight at The Forum in Inglewood, California, Bellator MMA is hosting its first-ever event outside of its usual Mohegan Sun casino venue. Here, at Bellator 263, two-division champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire will be defending his featherweight title against undefeated challenger A.J. “Mercenary” McKee. Read on to find out how you can watch the Bellator 263 live stream online.

How to Watch Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee Online in the U.S.

Bellator is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, which airs all events from this MMA league in the U.S. on its Showtime network. If you’re a new subscriber, then you can sign up for Showtime now and take advantage of a free 30-day trial so you can watch Bellator 263 live stream online tonight.

Patricio “Pitbull” Freire holds both the Bellator Lightweight and Featherweight Championships and currently stands as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the league. The 34-year-old Brazilian boasts a record of 32 wins and four losses and is widely considered to be the best combatant on the Bellator roster (something that’s reflected in his pound-for-pound ranking). His featherweight title, which he reclaimed at Bellator 178 in April 2017 after losing it in 2015, is on the line tonight.

Pitbull’s challenger has a tough fight ahead of him, but should hopefully prove to be a worthy opponent for the two-division champ. A.J. “Mercenary” McKee may not have the pedigree of Freire, although, with 17 wins and zero losses to his name, he currently has a perfect professional record. The 26-year-old Californian joined Bellator in 2015 and has ripped through the ranks to become the number one fighter on the featherweight roster (other than the champion himself). He won the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Semifinals last November, finally earning his first title shot after more than five years with the league.

Showtime costs $11 per month, and after you sign up, you can watch Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee live tonight along with all of the other content the platform has to offer. New subscribers get a 30-day trial, too, which is a fine way to watch Bellator 263 free. The prelims started at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT), with the main event — featuring the headlining championship bout — starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. The prelims will also be available for streaming on YouTube.

