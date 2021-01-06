How To Watch The Office Online In 2021

It has actually happened: The Office is officially off of Netflix. In an era of what can seem like endless time indoors, many have turned to this lovable and re-watchable sitcom for comic relief. Fear not, dreamers of the Jim and Pam romance, because in a world of monthly subscriptions to endless entertainment, there’s always another streaming service. So without any further hesitation, here’s how to watch The Office in the year 2021.

Created By: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

Cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski

Number of Seasons: 9

How To Watch The Office Online In The U.S.

Another alternative way to watch The Office online is through Amazon Prime Video , where all the seasons can be purchased. Past episodes are also available for rental and entire seasons for sale (prices range from $2 or $9-$16, respectively). While you’re at it, go ahead and check out all the other options available with the Amazon Prime subscription.

Yet another way to stream this legendary show is with YouTube. All episodes are also available for rental and entire seasons for sale (prices range from $3 each or $13-$35 per season). You can, of course, also access all of those Office extras conveniently on the same service.

Granted, it’s not an extremely available show, but the updated options are expansive and packed full of everything that The Office is and will always be: a show that you are afraid of how much you love.

