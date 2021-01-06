  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How To Watch The Office Online In 2021

By

It has actually happened: The Office is officially off of Netflix. In an era of what can seem like endless time indoors, many have turned to this lovable and re-watchable sitcom for comic relief. Fear not, dreamers of the Jim and Pam romance, because in a world of monthly subscriptions to endless entertainment, there’s always another streaming service. So without any further hesitation, here’s how to watch The Office in the year 2021.

Created By: Greg Daniels, Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant
Cast: Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski
Number of Seasons: 9

How To Watch The Office Online In The U.S.

With so many working from home lately, streaming and delivery subscriptions are becoming more prevalent than ever. Peacock, the hot new streaming service, is one that should gain some attention, and it may just have you reconsidering your other subscriptions. With the free trial, you’ll gain access to an accumulation of bloopers, clip playlists, The Office “Zen Channel,”extras, and never-before-seen footage. This promotional offer gives viewers full access to a week of Office-loving marathons that have become so familiar.
When the free trial comes to an end, Peacock will provide the option for an entirely free version with ads and reduced content, but still with those bloopers and clip playlists. Or, the content-rich service can be paid for at a monthly rate of just $4.99, and an upgrade to $9.99 will remove ads from the vast majority of content.
Another alternative way to watch The Office online is through Amazon Prime Video, where all the seasons can be purchased. Past episodes are also available for rental and entire seasons for sale (prices range from $2 or $9-$16, respectively). While you’re at it, go ahead and check out all the other options available with the Amazon Prime subscription.

Yet another way to stream this legendary show is with YouTube. All episodes are also available for rental and entire seasons for sale (prices range from $3 each or $13-$35 per season). You can, of course, also access all of those Office extras conveniently on the same service.

Granted, it’s not an extremely available show, but the updated options are expansive and packed full of everything that The Office is and will always be: a show that you are afraid of how much you love.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at any time. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

The Manual may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

23 Best Podcasts to Listen to in 2021

best podcasts

The Best Subscription Boxes for Men in 2021

The Best Places to Book Travel and Vacation Rentals in 2021

Best Places to Book Travel and Vacation Rentals

9 Travel Memberships and Subscriptions That Are Worth the Money in 2021

man airport travel suitcase

10 Small DIY Home Projects You Can Tackle

diy home projects window sill painting

10 Small DIY Home Projects You Can Tackle

diy home projects window sill painting

The Best Notebooks for Putting Pen to Paper

The 10 Best Podcasts for Long Road Trips

The 13 Best Christmas Stockings in 2020

christmas stockings

10 True Crime Podcasts to Obsess Over in 2021

headphone laptop podcast

Why ‘Jane the Virgin’ Star Justin Baldoni Is Redefining Masculinity

justin baldoni shows that hes man enough cannes lions 2019 day two

Cigar Humidors 101: What They Are, How They Work, and the Best Picks

cigar humidor

The 8 Best Puzzles for Adults to Gift this Holiday

Best Puzzles for Adults in Quarantine