Watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit Online: Stream the Classic Now

The live-action/animated comedy Who Framed Roger Rabbit, starring Bob Hoskins and Cristopher Lloyd, is now available for streaming. This cult classic film was released more than 30 years ago and remains one of Disney’s most iconic contributions to the world of cinema, and if you’ve never seen it for yourself (or you want to relive it in all of its campy glory), then here’s how you can watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit online right now with Disney+.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Charles Fleischer, Stubby Kaye, Joanna Cassidy

Release Date: June 1988

Run time: 1 hour, 43 minutes

How to Watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit Online

If you’re looking to watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit online, you need Disney+. Launched in 2019, this streaming platform is home to everything under the Disney umbrella, from the studio’s animated classics that we all know and love to the entire library of Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows. The huge Disney+ catalog also continues to grow with new content being added regularly, including new releases and exclusive productions like The Mandalorian and Loki.

Released in 1988, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a movie adaptation of the 1981 novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit by author Gary K. Wolf. The film takes place in Los Angeles in 1947 and follows the story of hard-boiled and cynical private detective Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins). Humans live and work alongside “toons,” animated characters who reside in Toontown, but when the owner of Toontown winds up dead, toon star Roger Rabbit (voiced by Charles Fleischer) is framed for the crime. The desperate Roger recruits the reluctant Valiant — a man who has no love for toons, as his brother was murdered by one — to clear his name. The pair soon discovers that the crime and corruption run deeper than they thought, and must defend themselves against the sinister Judge Doom (Christopher Lloyd).

Noteworthy for its unique but effective combination of live-action and animation as well as its blend of humor and darker themes than Disney is typically known for, Who Framed Roger Rabbit received universal acclaim upon its release and is still regarded as one of the most iconic films ever made. If you’ve yet to experience it, or if you’re already a fan and have been looking forward to streaming it, then you can watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit right now when you sign up for Disney+. Disney+ costs $8 per month or $80 per year, but the best value is to upgrade to the Disney Bundle and enjoy Disney+, ad-supported Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $14 per month.

