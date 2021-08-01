Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Live on ESPN+

Tonight, former two-time Ring of Combat champion Uriah Hall and former King of the Cage champ Sean Strickland are going fist-to-fist in the Octagon at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas. This bout headlines a large fight card with 13 matchups on deck, so you don’t want to miss it. That means now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland live online this evening. Here’s what you need to know about the main event and how (and when) to tune in.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Online in the U.S.

ESPN+ is the best place to live stream UFC fights online in the U.S., as the world’s largest sports broadcaster has teamed up with the world’s largest MMA league to bring all sorts of live and on-demand action to fans. ESPN+ is also the only place to watch live pay-per-view events like UFC 265: Lewis vs. Ganes (and head of these shows, you can sign up for a year’s worth of ESPN+ and grab the upcoming PPV package for a one-time $40 discount).

The main event for this UFC Fight Night is a middleweight bout between former two-time ROC champion Uriah Hall (18-9, 14 KOs) and former KoC champion Sean Strickland (23-3, 10 KOs). Hall, 36, is an experienced and celebrated UFC veteran who sits at the ninth spot on the league’s middleweight roster, although the 30-year-old Strickland is favored to win this fight even though he ranks 11th.

Fans know that these rankings can change drastically with a single fight, though both combatants still have a long climb ahead of them if they hope to earn a shot at the title in a division where Israel Adesanya — undefeated at middleweight — currently reigns as champion. Both Hall and Strickland are entering the Octagon tonight on a string of four wins, although only one of them will continue that streak. Hall’s last matchup at UFC 261 ended with the grisly leg break of his opponent, Chris Weidman, 17 seconds into the first round, giving the 36-year-old Jamaican the distinction of being the first UFC fighter to win without throwing a single strike.

If you’re looking to watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland online tonight, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ for $6 per month or $60 per year. The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) with the prelims starting the night off at 6 p.m. ET. If you’re also looking forward to watching UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane next Saturday, then you should consider grabbing the ESPN+ UFC 265 PPV bundle deal for $90 instead, which saves you $40.

