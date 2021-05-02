Tonight, former unified heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz Jr. is touching gloves with three-time WBC heavyweight title challenger Chris Arreola at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. The action starts a 9 PM ET/6 PM PT and is a PBC Boxing pay-per-view airing via FOX Sports. If you’re looking to watch the Ruiz vs. Arreola live stream, then here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch the Ruiz vs. Arreola Live Stream Online in the U.S.

PBC Boxing: Ruiz vs. Arreola is a pay-per-view event, and if you want to stream it online, then you can do so via FITE.tv. The PPV costs $50 and your FITE.tv account is totally free. There are four fights in total planned tonight including the main event, and you can stream all the action with FITE.tv on your smart TV, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your PC’s web browser.

Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-2, 22 KOs), exploded onto the scene in 2019 when he won a massive upset victory over undefeated unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Ruiz claimed the WBA Super, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles in that fight, but gave them all back six months later at their December rematch. There, the Mexican-American champion entered the ring heavier than expected, and it was clear that the excess weight and lack of preparation cost him his newly-won belts. Ruiz went the distance but was clearly outclassed and lost via unanimous decision.

Now, Ruiz is hoping to make a comeback in his fight with Arreola and intends to challenge Joshua for the championship belt again. After his last defeat, Ruiz switched camps to train under renowned boxing coach Eddy Reynoso and Team Canelo Alvarez in San Diego. Canelo Alvarez, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, has also been working closely with Ruiz. The training has paid off if appearances are any indication: The former unified champ looks visibly leaner than he did in his rematch with Joshua, officially weighing in at 256 pounds.

His opponent, Chris Arreola (38-6, 33 KOs), is no slouch, but at 40 years of age and having won only two of his last six fights (one was a draw and the other a no-contest after Arreola failed a drug test), the three-time heavyweight title challenger is clearly in the twilight of his career. Ruiz is the favorite to win here — the odds are -2000 to +1400 in Ruiz’s favor, giving him an implied 95% chance of victory — and if he does, he may very well earn that coveted trilogy bout with Anthony Joshua.

