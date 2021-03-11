The first round of The Players Championship tees off today at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, bringing some of the top talent in the world to compete for the biggest purse in professional golf. If you want to watch the PGA Tour: The Players Championship online, then your best bet is to take advantage of a one-week free trial of Hulu + Live TV so you can catch it all live starting today. Read on to find out more about The Players Championship, the golfers, and how you can stream it with Hulu.

Date: March 11 – March 14

Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Course: TPC Sawgrass

Purse: $15,000,000

How to Watch PGA Tour: The Players Championship Online in the U.S.

This tournament, along with future PGA events, is airing on NBC’s Golf Channel. That means that your best bet for watching The Players Championship online is with Hulu + Live TV. This streaming bundle gets you more than 65 channels of TV shows, news, sports, and more, and new subscribers can start a one-week free trial with no obligation. After that, Hulu + Live TV rings in at $65 per month, or you can upgrade to Hulu + Live TV along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $7 more (which comes to $72 per month).

The Players Championship is one of the biggest tournaments in golf, typically featuring the top 50 professional players in the world rankings. Most notably, The Players Championship currently has the largest payout of any tournament in the PGA Tour with a whopping $15 million purse. The fattest purse used to be offered at the U.S. Open (which currently pays $12.5 million) before The Players Championship surpassed it last year. However, the 2020 tournament was unfortunately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this will be the first year that the $15 million purse is up for grabs.

The winner of The Players Championship in 2019 was Rory McIlroy (who took home $2,250,000 of the $12.5 million purse offered that year). McIlroy, who now sits at the 11th spot on the PGA Tour rankings, was the top-ranked player in the world for a 106-week run which started on March 12. He’ll be competing with other star players including current top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson and third-ranked golfer Justin Thomas, among others.

If you want to watch The Players Championship live, now’s the time to sign up for sign up for Hulu + Live TV. This package includes the Golf Channel, making it one of the best ways to stream the PGA Tour online for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, which culminates in the Tour Championship in September.

