Live Stream Overeem vs Volkov: How to Watch UFC Fight Night

Tonight at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of the league’s top heavyweights are going fist-to-fist in the Octagon in a 13-bout Fight Night. This is the first event following the explosive UFC 257 pay-per-view two weeks ago, and although it’s not a pay-per-view, you’ll still want to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov duke it out. Read on to find out more about the fight and how you can watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov online tonight.

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Online in the U.S.

Thanks to a close relationship with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ESPN is the primary broadcaster for all things UFC. If you’re looking to watch UFC online, though, then you need ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform that was rolled out a couple of years ago. Since that rollout, ESPN+ has established itself as the go-to online outlet for sports like MMA, and it’s also the only way you can stream live UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 258 next week. ESPN+ rings in at just $6 per month or $60 per year, so if you want to watch Overeem vs. Volkov online today, then you can sign up for ESPN+ and start streaming right away. It’s the only way to tune into the Overeem vs Volkov live stream.

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Volkov Fight Card

The headliner on the UFC Fight Night 184 is a match between seasoned heavyweights Alistair Overeem (47-18) and Alexander Volkov (32-8). Despite both men having enjoyed long and successful MMA careers, however — this will be Overeem’s 10th year in the UFC — neither has held a UFC championship, although both Overeem and Volkov have held titles in other promotions before signing on with the UFC. Overeem sits at number five on the UFC heavyweight roster while Volkov is ranked sixth, and whoever wins at UFC Fight Night 184 is going to be one step closer to a shot at the UFC Heavyweight Championship (currently held by Stipe Miocic).

Prelims (5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT)

Michael Johnson vs. Clay Guida

Mike Rodriguez vs. Danilo Marques

Timur Valiev vs. Martin Day

Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes

Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Molly McCann vs. Lara Procopio

Seung Woo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera

Main Card (8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT)

Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Manel Kape

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

