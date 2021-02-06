NBA Games Tonight: Schedule and How to Watch Live

Want to watch NBA games tonight? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up all of the NBA games happening today in a schedule, complete with details on how you can watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your home, including the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks, which will start at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.

What NBA Games are on Tonight?

How to Watch NBA Games Tonight

All of today’s NBA games are being broadcast through ABC or Fox Sports. If you aren’t an existing cable subscriber, fuboTV is the best way to tune in at home. There’s a one-week free trial up for grabs for new customers so you can sample the goods without handing over a dime — no strings attached.

Alternatively, seven out of the eight games can be viewed on NBA League Pass, the official streaming service of the NBA, for $29 per month through Amazon Prime. It can also be subscribed to through NBA itself and accessed on supported devices, but we recommend going through Amazon for the best experience.

Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

Arena: Madison Square Garden

Location: New York City, New York

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: MSG, NBC Sports Northwest

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings

Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Location: Sacramento, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: NBC Sports California, Altitude

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Arena: Amway Center

Location: Orlando, Florida

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Arena: Toyota Center

Location: Houston, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: AT&T Sportsnet, Fox Sports Southwest

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Wisconcin

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Arena: State Farm Arena

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports Southeast, TSN

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT

Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports North

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT

Arena: American Airlines Center

Location: Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: ABC

NBA League Pass: No

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans

Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Arena: Smoothie King Center

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports Southeast

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

Watch Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Arena: Staples Center

Location: Los Angles, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Local TV: Fox Sports Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet

NBA League Pass: Yes

Watch FREE on FuboTV

