NBA Games Tonight: Schedule and How to Watch Live

Want to watch NBA games tonight? You’re in luck — we’ve rounded up all of the NBA games happening today in a schedule, complete with details on how you can watch the action unfold live from the comfort of your home, including the Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks, which will start at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT.
What NBA Games are on Tonight?
- Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks
- Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings
- Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic
- San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
- Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
- Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks
- Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks
- Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans
- Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
How to Watch NBA Games Tonight
All of today’s NBA games are being broadcast through ABC or Fox Sports. If you aren’t an existing cable subscriber, fuboTV is the best way to tune in at home. There’s a one-week free trial up for grabs for new customers so you can sample the goods without handing over a dime — no strings attached.
Alternatively, seven out of the eight games can be viewed on NBA League Pass, the official streaming service of the NBA, for $29 per month through Amazon Prime. It can also be subscribed to through NBA itself and accessed on supported devices, but we recommend going through Amazon for the best experience.
Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs New York Knicks
Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT
Arena: Madison Square Garden
Location: New York City, New York
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: MSG, NBC Sports Northwest
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings
Time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT
Arena: Golden 1 Center
Location: Sacramento, California
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: NBC Sports California, Altitude
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Chicago Bulls vs Orlando Magic
Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT
Arena: Amway Center
Location: Orlando, Florida
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Arena: Toyota Center
Location: Houston, Texas
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: AT&T Sportsnet, Fox Sports Southwest
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Arena: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Wisconcin
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Arena: State Farm Arena
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports Southeast, TSN
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT
Arena: Chesapeake Energy Arena
Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports North
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks
Time: 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT
Arena: American Airlines Center
Location: Dallas, Texas
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: ABC
NBA League Pass: No
Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans
Time: 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Arena: Smoothie King Center
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports Southeast
NBA League Pass: Yes
Watch Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers
Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT
Arena: Staples Center
Location: Los Angles, California
Live Stream: FuboTV
Local TV: Fox Sports Detroit, Spectrum SportsNet
NBA League Pass: Yes
