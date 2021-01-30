Watch Glory 77 Online: Live Stream Rico vs Geres Today

At 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, Glory heavyweight kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven will continue to defend his title as he takes on former Showtime Heavyweight kickboxer Hesdy Gerges at Glory 77 in the Netherlands. The action-packed event, which host three championship bouts and a one-night tournament, is being broadcast through combat sports streaming service FITE.tv in the U.S.

Glory 77 will also see two of kickboxing’s finest enter the ring in a lightweight title fight. Alex Pereira, the current Glory middleweight champion, hasn’t lost a single fight in almost four years, while his opponent Artem Vakhitov has won his last eight bouts. Plus, reigning welterweight champion Cedric Doumbe will be taking on the division’s interim titleholder Murthel Groenhart in a triology fight.

This should be one helluva event.

How to Watch Glory 77 Online in the U.S.

As was the case with UFC 257, there isn’t a free Glory 77 live stream. You’ll need to hand over $25 if you want to watch the action unfold live in stunning Full HD through FITE.tv — no subscription needed. There are no hidden charges, either: Just create a free FITE.tv account, hand over $25 for the Glory 77 PPV, and you’ll be watching Rico vs Gerges and Rigters vs Khbabez in a matter of seconds.

Glory 77 Fight Card

Prelims (1 PM ET/ 10 AM PT)

Martin Pacas vs Muhammed Balli (Heavyweight)

Itay Gershon vs Guerric Billet (Lightweight)

Main Card (2 PM ET/ 11 AM PT)

Luis Tavares vs. Donegi Abena (Light Heavyweight)

Tiffany van Soset vs. Aline Pereira (Super Bantamewight Championship)

Rico Verhoeven vs. Hesdy Gerges (Heavyweight)

Tarik Khbabez vs. Levi Rigters (Heavyweight)

Cedric Doumbe vs. Murthel Groenhart (Welterweight Championship)

Artem Vakhitov vs. Alex Pereira (Light Heavyweight Championship)

