Watch Copa del Rey 2021 Final: Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Live Stream

At 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT, Athletic Club (also known as Athletic Bilbao) and Barcelona meet in the final of the Copa del Ray with the two sides equally eager to lift the trophy in 2021. The soccer match will be exclusively broadcast in the U.S. through ESPN+, so if you’re keen to see how the game unfolds, you’re going to need to sign up for ESPN+ now.

The match is the culmination of Spain’s oldest soccer competition and widely considered to be one of the most prestigious national cup trophies in the world. The winner, besides earning a trophy, will also qualify for the following season’s UEFA Europa League, so there’s everything to play for here. Barcelona is the most successful club in the competition having won the cup 30 times overall but Athletic Club isn’t far behind with the Bilbao-based side winning the second most titles with 23. In the past, both sides have met 40 times with Barcelona leading the way with 27 victories but there’s still a good chance for Athletic Club to change the tide. Either way, it should be a fantastic match.

How to Watch Athletic Club vs Barcelona Online in the U.S.

There isn’t a free Copa del Rey 2021 Final live stream, unfortunately. Instead, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to get to watch the game live in stunning full HD. You’ve got a few options in terms of how you want to sign up for the popular sports streaming service.

It’s possible to sign up for just one month for $6 if you’re solely interested in the big match. Alternatively, you can join for a full year for just $60 giving you two months of ESPN+ entirely for free.

If you’re a keen TV viewer, you may also find the Disney+ Bundle more to your liking. For just $14 a month, you can enjoy everything that Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ have to offer, ensuring there’s something for the whole family to be entertained by.

Whichever ESPN+ package you go for, you get to watch the Copa del Rey 2021 final along with thousands of other live events from the best leagues and biggest tournaments in the world. That includes NHL, PGA Tour, UFC, the FA Cup, Serie A, College Basketball, Top Rank Boxing, and much, much more. If you’re a big sports fan, you can’t go wrong with signing up for ESPN+.

