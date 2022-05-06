UFC 274 Fight Card: Who’s Fighting Tomorrow?

On Saturday night in Phoenix, Arizona, 30 fighters are entering the Octagon at UFC 274 and bringing MMA fans around the world a fully packed night of bloody entertainment with two championship bouts highlighting kicking off the month with a big UFC pay-per-view event. UFC 274 is one of the largest and most highly anticipated MMA shows of the year so far, and if you’re looking to watch it live, then you can sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view for a discount. Then, read on to see what you can expect from Saturday’s action.

As with most UFC pay-per-view events, UFC 274 has its fights divided across three cards: the early prelims, prelims, and the main event, and they take place in that order. Numbered UFC fight cards like this typically have between 12 and 14 bouts, but UFC 274 is delivering a long night of fierce combat with 15 matchups on deck. Because of this, the early preliminary card starts at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), which is a little earlier than usual.

The main event is a lightweight championship bout between reigning champ Charles Oliveira (32-8) and challenger Justin Gaethje (24-3). This will be the champion’s second title defense since winning the gold at UFC 262 following the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Gaethje’s second title challenge since his first unsuccessful bid against Khabib at UFC 254. This match will be preceded by the co-headliner, which pits two-time UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas (12-4) against former champ Carla Esparza (19-6).

The co-main event is particularly interesting because these female fighters both made their debut at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 20, where Ezparza submitted Namajunas to take home the inaugural UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship. The two have not fought since, but “Thug Rose” would go on to win, lose, then reclaim that strawweight title, so this is a championship rematch that’s almost eight years in the making.

Other noteworthy talent on the UFC 274 main card includes Tony Ferguson, former Bellator champion Michael Chandler, and Donald Cerrone, so there’s a lot to look forward to on Saturday. You can check out the full UFC 274 fight card below, then be sure to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view so you can watch UFC 247 online live. Barring any last-minute changes (which happen often with UFC events), this is the lineup you can expect to see. The action begins with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET; the main event starts at 10 p.m.

UFC 274 Fight Card

Early Prelims (5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT)

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Main Event (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

