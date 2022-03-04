UFC 272 Fight Card: Who’s Fighting Tomorrow? 

Tomorrow night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of MMA’s top welterweight stars are stepping into the Octagon at UFC 272. Sometime around midnight, Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal are facing each other, but before this main event, there are 12 other bouts lined up. If you’re planning to watch UFC 272 online, here’s who you can expect to see tomorrow.

There are 13 fights in total scheduled for UFC 272. The early preliminary card features four bouts and starts a 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), and notably features up-and-coming fighter Umar Nurmagomedov, who boasts an undefeated record of 13 wins and is the first cousin of now-retired former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The early prelims are followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET, which also features four matchups. The main card — which is offering up five fights, including the headliner between Covington and Masvidal — starts at 10 p.m. ET.

For the co-main, former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos is facing Renato Moicano. Anjos was originally slated to fight Rafael Fiziev, a match that was postponed. Fiziev then tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the fight with Moicano taking his place at the last minute. Other notable talent on the main card includes Kevin Holland, who will be fighting Alex Oliveira, as well as former NFL player Greg Hardy, who will be going up against Sergey Spivak. The two were originally on the card for UFC 270, but Hardy had to withdraw due to a finger injury. You can check out the full UFC 272 fight card below; barring any last-minute changes, this is who you should expect to see Saturday night.

All of these fights will precede the main event between Covington and Masvidal, and since the main card is the pay-per-view portion of the show, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ to watch it. The UFC 272 PPV costs $75 while ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, but new subscribers can grab a one-year subscription along with the UFC 272 pay-per-view for $100 and save $45. After signing up, you can watch the UFC 272 live stream online on your PC, smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox, or PlayStation.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET/3 PM PT)

Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein

Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Dustin Jacoby

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET/5 PM PT)

Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova

Main Event (10 PM ET/7 PM PT)

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Sergey Spivak vs. Greg Hardy

