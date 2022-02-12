  1. Culture
What Channel is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 271 Live 

Lucas Coll
By

Tonight at the Toyota Center arena in Houston, Texas, the long-awaited rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is finally happening. Adesanya, the reigning middleweight champion who remains undefeated in his division, will be defending the title against former champ Whittaker at UFC 271. This is a pay-per-view event with 15 fights spread across three cards, and if you’re looking to watch UFC 271 online this evening, here’s where you’ll need to tune in.

The UFC 271 main card is the actual pay-per-view portion of the show, so for that, you’ll need ESPN+. The sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service is the only platform where you can watch UFC PPVs online live and rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year. Current subscribers will have to pony up the cash for UFC pay-per-views, which now cost $75 after a recent $5 price increase. However, if you’re new to ESPN+, you can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal to score an annual subscription and the UFC 271 PPV for $100 (a $45 savings).

All three UFC 271 fight cards will air on ESPN+, but you only need ESPN+ to watch the main card — you have a couple of other options for the preliminary bouts. The early prelims, which start at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), are available to UFC Fight Pass subscribers, while the preliminary card (which follows the early prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) will air on the ESPN2 TV channel.

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 is only the MMA league’s second big pay-per-view event of 2022, but looks like it could be one of the most exciting fights of the entire year. That’s because the headliner has been cooking for a while: These two middleweight fighters met in 2019 at UFC 243, where then-champ Whittaker lost the belt via second-round knockout to interim champ Adesanya. After unifying the title and becoming the undisputed champion, Adesanya has gone on to defend his title three times, while Whittaker has gone on a straight three-win streak that has earned him a rematch — and a chance to unseat the current champ and place the belt back around his own waist.

If you’re looking for a way to live stream UFC 271 online, then it’s probably for the main event, and you need ESPN+ for that. You can stream all three fight cards via ESPN+, so now’s the time to sign up (and grab the UFC 271 PPV bundle deal if you’re a new member so you can save some cash). The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and we expect the middleweight championship headliner to happen around midnight ET.

