UFC 270 Fight Card — Who’s Worth Watching and Why

This Saturday, UFC 270 is bringing a full night of action with two highly anticipated championship bouts on the main card. Freshly crowned champions Francis Ngannou and Brandon Moreno will both be defending their titles for the first time, and with 13 fights planned, fans can expect plenty of mayhem. Now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch the UFC 270 online live stream this weekend; then, read on to see who’s entering the Octagon for the first UFC pay-per-view event of the year.

For the main event at UFC 270, heavyweight champion and knockout artist Francis Ngannou (16-3, 12 KOs) will be defending his belt for the first time, facing undefeated interim champ and former teammate Cyril Gane (10-0, 4 KOs) as the headliner. The UFC put an interim championship on the line last year after Ngannou, who had won the heavyweight belt in March, stated that he was unavailable for a title defense until September. At UFC 265 in August, Gane defeated Derrick Lewis to win the interim belt, and will now face Ngannou in a heavyweight championship unification bout.

More UFC

The co-main event on the UFC 270 main card pits flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-5, 3 KOs) against former champ Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2, 9 KOs). This championship contest is a trilogy bout following Moreno’s submission win over Figueiredo to take the title at UFC 263 last June. The two had met once before at UFC 256 in December 2020; the fight ended in a majority draw decision. UFC fight cards are always subject to last-minute changes, but as of now, the lineup below is what you can expect to see this Saturday.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and is the pay-per-view portion of the show, which means you’ll need ESPN+ if you want to watch UFC 270 online live. If you’re a new subscriber, then you can sign up for ESPN+ and get a one-year membership with the UFC 270 PPV for $100 (a $40 discount).

UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Tony Gravely vs. Saimon Oliveira

Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Matt Frevola vs. Genaro Valdez

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Jourdain

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Pete Rodriguez

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho

Cody Stamann vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Editors' Recommendations