What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Tune in to UFC 270 Live

Tonight at the Honda Center arena in Anaheim, California, reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim champ Ciryl Gane are stepping into the Octagon to determine which of these two teammates-turned-rivals truly belongs at the top of the division. UFC 270 is the first pay-per-view event of the 2022 fight season, so if you’re hunting around the web to find the best way to live stream UFC this evening, here’s how you can tune in.

The UFC 270 main card is a pay-per-view event, and the only outlet for watching UFC PPV shows is ESPN+. ESPN and the Ultimate Fighting Championship have a pretty tight relationship, and the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming outlet is by far the best place to live stream UFC fights, boxing, and other sports content online. After signing up for ESPN+, you can watch the UFC 270 live stream online on a smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or computer.

All three UFC 270 fight cards will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card will also be broadcast on the ESPN2 TV channel, and UFC Fight Pass members can stream the two early preliminary bouts. However, since you need to sign up for ESPN+ to access the UFC 270 PPV stream, there’s no reason not to watch it all on ESPN+ unless you don’t plan to buy the pay-per-view and just want to catch the prelims.

The main event at UFC 270 is a big one, with two champions vying to unify the heavyweight belt. As former teammates, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane also have some history between them that fuels their recent rivalry. But fans are getting treated to not one but two championship fights tonight, as flyweight champ Brandon Moreno is defending his title against former champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a highly anticipated trilogy bout following their second meeting at UFC 263 last June.

If you’re planning to watch UFC 270 online tonight, then now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+. It costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while the price of UFC pay-per-views was just bumped to $75 (up $5 from last year). That comes to $145 for a one-year ESPN+ membership and your UFC PPV stream access; however, if you’re a new ESPN+ subscriber, you can score them both for just $100 — a one-time bundle deal that saves you $45.

