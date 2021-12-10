  1. Culture
UFC 269 Fight Card: Who’s Fighting in the Octagon Tomorrow?

Lucas Coll
By

UFC 269 is happening tomorrow, and for its final pay-per-view event of the year, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is delivering a whopping 15-fight card with 30 combatants entering the Octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the event is a UFC Lightweight Championship match, where newly crowned champ Charles Oliveira will be defending his title against Dustin Poirier. Fans are looking forward to a long night of MMA action before the main event, so read on to see the entire UFC 269 fight card of fighters doing their ring-walks tomorrow night.

UFC events typically have 12 to 14 fights spread across two or three fight cards, but UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier is ending the year with a bang, serving up 15 fights in total: five on the main card (including two championship bouts), four prelims, and six matchups on the early preliminary card. The early prelims start at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT, followed by the preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET and then the main card at 10 p.m. ET. You can see the complete roster below.

The main event is a long-awaited lightweight championship challenge for Dustin Poirier, who briefly held the interim lightweight belt in 2019 before losing a unification bout to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier later passed up a second title shot in favor of a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor, which he won, and is now finally ready to make another run for the gold. This will be Charles Oliveira’s first title defense after the Brazilian took the belt (which had been vacated by Khabib following his retirement) at UFC 262 in May. The co-headliner is another championship contest, where reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against challenger Julianna Pena.

Barring any last-minute changes, the lineup below is the one you should see on Saturday night. If you’re planning to watch UFC 269 online live, you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. New subscribers can also save $50 when they sign up for a year’s worth of ESPN+ and buy the UFC 269 PPV (a $140 combined value) for just $90.

UFC 269 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6:15 PM ET / 3:15 PM PT)

  • Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

  • Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
  • Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena
  • Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

