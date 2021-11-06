What Channel is UFC on Today? Catch UFC 268 Live

Tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are going at it in the Octagon at UFC 268 for the UFC Welterweight Championship. With two title bouts on the main card and 14 fights in total, Usman vs. Covington 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest MMA shows of the year, and if you’re planning to watch the action unfold live, then here’s where you’ll need to tune in.

The UFC 268 main event is a pay-per-view. Thanks to the tight relationship between ESPN and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, all UFC PPV shows air exclusively on ESPN+. The sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service launched a couple of years ago, finally offering sports fans an easy way to live stream UFC fights and more right on their computers, mobile devices, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. You can tune into UFC 268 in its entirety on ESPN+, but only the main card — the pay-per-view portion of the event — is exclusive to this platform. You have a couple of other options for watching the preliminary cards.

There are nine preliminary matchups on deck, with the four-fight early preliminary card, which started the action off early at 6 PM ET (3 PM PT). Aside from ESPN+, you can watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass if you’re already subscribed to that streaming service. The preliminary card follows with five fights starting at 8 PM ET, and if you have a cable or streaming TV package that includes it, then you can watch the prelims on the ESPNews channel.

Of course, you’re probably here for the main card, which features two championship title bouts along with other notable UFC talent including Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, and Frankie Edgar. Since it’s a pay-per-view, you’ll have to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the PPV package if you want to watch UFC 268 online live. If you’re new to the service, then you can also get a one-time $50 discount when you bundle a one-year ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 268 PPV (a $140 value) for just $90.

The highlight of the UFC 268 main card is a welterweight title bout between defending champion Kamaru Usman (19-1) and Colby Covington (16-2), two rivals who met before at UFC 245 almost two years ago. In their first encounter (which was Usman’s first title defense), the two traded fierce blows for five rounds before the champ clinched the win in the last minute with a TKO stoppage. Fans have been looking forward to this rematch for a long time, and it’s not one to miss. The main event begins at 10 PM ET/7 PM. PT.

