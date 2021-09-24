UFC 266 PPV Price: How Much Will Volkanovski vs. Ortega Cost?

UFC fans haven’t been treated to a big pay-per-view fight since early August, but this Saturday, it’s finally happening. At the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against Brian Ortega a the main event. The UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship belt will also be on the line for the co-headliner, and as you’d expect, this star-studded main card is a pay-per-view event airing only on ESPN+. Here’s the UFC 266 PPV price, including some tips on how you can save if this is your first time tuning in to a UFC live stream.

ESPN+ is the only platform for watching UFC pay-per-view events live in the U.S. It’s a premium online streaming service that rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC PPV tickets currently cost 70 bucks for ESPN+ subscribers. If you don’t have ESPN+ yet, though, then you can sign up now and get a one-year subscription along with the UFC 266 pay-per-view package for $90, saving you $50. You can only redeem that offer once, though — if you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, you’ll have to shell out the usual $70 to watch UFC 266.

It’s been a minute since MMA fans got to see a high-stakes championship event like this, as the last big pay-per-view was UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane which took place on August 7 and resulted in a new interim UFC Heavyweight Champion being crowned (somewhat controversially, as Francis Ngannou recently won the official title in March of this year). Tonight, two championship belts will be on the line at UFC 266.

For the main event, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) is facing title challenger Brian Ortega (15-1), who is the second-ranked fighter on the featherweight roster. Both men are coming off of recent wins, although Ortega suffered his first defeat at UFC 231 in late 2018 at the hands of Max Holloway and has only fought once since then. Volkanovski, who himself has defeated Holloway twice, is the favorite to win.

The co-main event is a UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship bout. Reigning champ and second-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) will defend her title against third-ranked women’s flyweight Lauren Murphy (15-4). Preceding the co-headliner will be the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz, who has not entered the Octagon since January 2015. Diaz will be facing Robbie Lawler for his comeback matchup.

You can watch the UFC 266 live stream online by signing up for ESPN+, and the main card serves as the pay-per-view portion of the event. New members can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 266 PPV for $90. The main event begins at 10 p.m ET.

Editors' Recommendations