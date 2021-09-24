UFC 266 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

After a longer wait than usual, MMA fans are finally looking forward to another big UFC championship event. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega features two championship bouts on the main card with 13 fights in total currently scheduled for tomorrow night. The action begins with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET and we expect the main event to happen around midnight, so we’re looking forward to a full evening of bloody action inside the Octagon. Read on to see the full updated UFC 266 fight card, learn more about the headliners, and find out how to live stream UFC.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega is a pay-per-view exhibition with a full 13 matchups divided across three cards. The main event is a featherweight title bout between defending champ Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) and Brian Ortega (15-1). Ortega is currently the second-ranked UFC featherweight but has only fought once since his single defeat — a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December 2018. Volkonovski’s two most recent fights were decision victories over Holloway, and the champion is the clear favorite to win at UFC 266.

The second headliner on the main card is a women’s flyweight title challenge, with champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) defending her belt against Lauren Murphy (15-4). Shevchenko is a legend in the world of women’s MMA and is currently the UFC’s second-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter. Her opponent, Murphy, is ranked third on the women’s flyweight roster, and like Ortega, she has an uphill battle ahead of her to unseat Shevchenko and claim the belt.

Also on the main card is Nick Diaz (older brother of Nate Diaz), who is making his highly anticipated return after a six-year hiatus from the league. He’ll be facing Robbie Lawler, another MMA veteran whom Diaz knocked out 17 years ago at UFC 47. You can see the complete fight card below and this should be the lineup you can expect to see on Saturday night. And if you want to watch UFC 266 online live, you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. New subscribers can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and take $50 off the UFC 266 PPV.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

