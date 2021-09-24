  1. Culture
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

UFC 266 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

By

After a longer wait than usual, MMA fans are finally looking forward to another big UFC championship event. UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega features two championship bouts on the main card with 13 fights in total currently scheduled for tomorrow night. The action begins with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET and we expect the main event to happen around midnight, so we’re looking forward to a full evening of bloody action inside the Octagon. Read on to see the full updated UFC 266 fight card, learn more about the headliners, and find out how to live stream UFC.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega is a pay-per-view exhibition with a full 13 matchups divided across three cards. The main event is a featherweight title bout between defending champ Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) and Brian Ortega (15-1). Ortega is currently the second-ranked UFC featherweight but has only fought once since his single defeat — a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December 2018. Volkonovski’s two most recent fights were decision victories over Holloway, and the champion is the clear favorite to win at UFC 266.

Discover UFC 266

The second headliner on the main card is a women’s flyweight title challenge, with champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) defending her belt against Lauren Murphy (15-4). Shevchenko is a legend in the world of women’s MMA and is currently the UFC’s second-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter. Her opponent, Murphy, is ranked third on the women’s flyweight roster, and like Ortega, she has an uphill battle ahead of her to unseat Shevchenko and claim the belt.

Also on the main card is Nick Diaz (older brother of Nate Diaz), who is making his highly anticipated return after a six-year hiatus from the league. He’ll be facing Robbie Lawler, another MMA veteran whom Diaz knocked out 17 years ago at UFC 47. You can see the complete fight card below and this should be the lineup you can expect to see on Saturday night. And if you want to watch UFC 266 online live, you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the pay-per-view. New subscribers can sign up for a one-year ESPN+ membership and take $50 off the UFC 266 PPV.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

  • Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
  • Cody Brundage vs. Nick Maximov
  • Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano Jr.
  • Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales

Prelims (8 PM ET / 5  PM PT)

  • Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
  • Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
  • Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

  • Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy
  • Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Editors' Recommendations

How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021

ufc 257 poirier vs mcgregor 2 ppv bundle deal conor v donald cerrone

What is UFC? A Beginner’s Guide to the Ultimate Fighting Championship

israel adesanya future of ufc 234 v silva

You Won’t Believe How Cheap Bowflex Dumbbells Are at Amazon Today

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells in use for bicep curls

This Ryobi Drill Deal Cuts 22% Off the Price — Hurry!

Ryobi cordless 20v drill with drill bits, batteries and case on a white background.

The 12 Best Meal Prep Containers So Your Food Can Last Longer

A hand opening the lid of a meal prep container on a kitchen table.

9 Great Books by Latin American Authors To Read This Month

man with glasses reading

The 10 Best Water Filters To Buy for Home and Outdoor Use in 2021

best water filters 2021

How To Make Hard Apple Cider: The Lazy Man’s Guide

Hard apple cider in a glass, surrounded by apples.

Penfolds Wines Releases Limited Edition Record Player

Penfolds 70th Anniversary Grange record player.

10 Classic Horror Movies You Need to Know

A group of friends watching in anticipation.

Guillermo Del Toro Turns to Dark Crime in New Trailer for ‘Nightmare Alley’

Bradley Cooper creeps up behind Willem Dafoe — just two of the star-studded cast in Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley."

The 7 Best Chelsea Boots For Men To Slip On in 2021

Man wearing denim jeans and chelsea boots on the streets.

The Ultimate Guide To Stacking, Rolling, and Cuffing Your Jeans

Low section of man standing on footpath while adjusting his denim jeans.