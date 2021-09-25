What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 266 Live

After seven-week wait since UFC 265, MMA fans are gearing up for another exciting pay-per-view event. UFC 266 features two championship matchups and 13 fights in total, so it’s not one that you’ll want to miss, but as a pay-per-view, you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega online (the main card, at least). Here’s what you need to know.

The best way to watch the UFC 266 live stream online tonight is by signing up for ESPN+. The entire event will be watchable on ESPN’s premium streaming platform, and it’s the only venue for UFC pay-per-views (meaning that you’ll need ESPN+ to watch the main card and its two championship bouts). After you sign up, you can watch UFC 266 online on your mobile device, smart TV, streaming stick, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or right in your computer web browser. However, you have other options for streaming the UFC 266 preliminary and early preliminary cards.

UFC Fight Pass members can stream the early preliminary card, which consists of four fights and starts the night off at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). The prelims, which also consist of four bouts, start at 8 p.m. ET and can be watched live on the ESPNews cable channel. This means you can tune in for at least a portion of UFC 266 if you don’t have ESPN+ and don’t plan to watch (or want to pay for) the main card pay-per-view.

That said, with two championship bouts and the return of Nick Diaz, the UFC 266 main card isn’t one to sleep on. The headliner is a contest for the UFC featherweight belt, with defending champ Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) facing title challenger Brian Ortega (15-1). For the co-main, Lauren Murphy (15-4) will be gunning for second-ranked pound-for-pound female fighter Valentina Shevchenko’s (21-3) flyweight title. Nick Diaz (26-9) is also appearing on the main card, returning to the Octagon after a long hiatus, where he’ll face former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15) in a rematch that’s been 17 years in the making.

ESPN+ itself rings in at $7 per month or $70 per year (the better value), while UFC pay-per-views cost $70 a pop. However, if you haven’t signed up for ESPN+ yet, then you can score a one-year subscription along with your UFC 266 PPV ticket for $90. This one-time bundle deal saves you a tidy $50.

