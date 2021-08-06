UFC 265 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

Tomorrow night, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are going at it in the Octagon with a UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship title up for grabs. There are 13 fights slated for the event, so if you’re curious to see who’s entering the Octagon on Saturday, then we’ve laid out the complete UFC 265 fight card below along with some more info about the main event. Then, sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 pay-per-view if you haven’t already.
The headliner at UFC 265 is a contest for an interim heavyweight belt between Derrick Lewis (25-7, 20 KOs) and Ciryl Gane (9-0, 3 KOs). Lewis, the second-ranked heavyweight on the UFC roster, was initially in line to challenge current champion Francis Ngannou for the belt. After Ngannou apparently turned down the proposed matchup, the UFC decided to put an interim heavyweight title on the line for UFC 265.
More UFC
Lewis is a seasoned heavyweight in one of the more top-heavy divisions in the league. His opponent is an up-and-comer who has been rising rapidly through those same ranks: Ciryl Gane does not have as many fights to his name, but nonetheless boasts an undefeated professional record with nine wins. Gane has been fighting with the UFC since 2019 and sits at number three in the heavyweight rankings.
The co-main event was initially going to be a Women’s Bantamweight Championship contest between two-division champ Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, but Nunes had to pull out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, a bantamweight bout between former three-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7, 17 KOs) and Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 5 KOs) will serve as the second headliner.
You can see the complete UFC 265 fight card as it stands now (subject to change) below; then, it’s time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 pay-per-view if you haven’t. New subscribers can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 265 PPV — a $140 value — for $90 and save $50.
UFC 265 Fight Card
Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)
- Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne
- Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
- Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto
- Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons
Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)
- Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev
- Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez
- Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne
Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane
- Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque
- Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
- Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney
Editors' Recommendations
- Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Live on ESPN+
- When is the Next UFC Fight? Date, Time, and Schedule
- How to Live Stream UFC Fights Online in 2021
- Watch UFC Fight Night: Live Stream Makhachev vs. Moises
- What is UFC? A Beginner’s Guide to the Ultimate Fighting Championship