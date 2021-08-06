UFC 265 Fight Card: Who’s Entering the Octagon Tomorrow?

Tomorrow night, Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane are going at it in the Octagon with a UFC Interim Heavyweight Championship title up for grabs. There are 13 fights slated for the event, so if you’re curious to see who’s entering the Octagon on Saturday, then we’ve laid out the complete UFC 265 fight card below along with some more info about the main event. Then, sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 pay-per-view if you haven’t already.

The headliner at UFC 265 is a contest for an interim heavyweight belt between Derrick Lewis (25-7, 20 KOs) and Ciryl Gane (9-0, 3 KOs). Lewis, the second-ranked heavyweight on the UFC roster, was initially in line to challenge current champion Francis Ngannou for the belt. After Ngannou apparently turned down the proposed matchup, the UFC decided to put an interim heavyweight title on the line for UFC 265.

Lewis is a seasoned heavyweight in one of the more top-heavy divisions in the league. His opponent is an up-and-comer who has been rising rapidly through those same ranks: Ciryl Gane does not have as many fights to his name, but nonetheless boasts an undefeated professional record with nine wins. Gane has been fighting with the UFC since 2019 and sits at number three in the heavyweight rankings.

The co-main event was initially going to be a Women’s Bantamweight Championship contest between two-division champ Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, but Nunes had to pull out of the event after testing positive for COVID-19. Now, a bantamweight bout between former three-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (29-7, 17 KOs) and Pedro Munhoz (19-5, 5 KOs) will serve as the second headliner.

You can see the complete UFC 265 fight card as it stands now (subject to change) below; then, it’s time to sign up for ESPN+ and grab the UFC 265 pay-per-view if you haven’t. New subscribers can grab a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 265 PPV — a $140 value — for $90 and save $50.

UFC 265 Fight Card

Early Prelims (6 PM ET / 3 PM PT)

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET / 5 PM PT)

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Main Event (10 PM ET / 7 PM PT)

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

