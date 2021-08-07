What Channel Is UFC on Tonight? Catch UFC 265 Live

Tonight, MMA fans are getting treated to a special title bout, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship has put an interim heavyweight championship on the line at UFC 265. There, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will face undefeated rising star Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane, and if you want to watch UFC 265 online live to witness for yourself which of these heavyweights will emerge as a new interim champ, ESPN+ is where you’ll need to tune in. Here’s how.

UFC 265: Lewis vs. Ganes is a pay-per-view event, and the only outlet that broadcasts these PPVs is ESPN+. This streaming app is a must-have for UFC fans, but along with UFC fights, ESPN+ subscribers also get access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content, from live games to interviews, analysis, exclusive shows, ESPN documentaries, and more. Once you’ve signed up, you can stream ESPN+ on your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, Xbox or PlayStation gaming console, or even right in your PC’s web browser if you don’t want to fuss around with the app at all.

This interim title matchup was announced after current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who lost to Lewis in 2018, turned down a proposed rematch for his first title defense. The UFC then decided to put an interim heavyweight championship on the line for UFC 265, with Derrick Lewis (25-7) and Ciryl Gane (9-0) selected as the worthiest eligible contenders.

Derrick Lewis, ranked second on the UFC heavyweight roster under former champ Stipe Miocic, is one of the hardest hitters in the league with 20 of his 25 victories coming via KO. He’s not likely to have an easy time catching his opponent Ciryl Gane, however, as the undefeated up-and-comer quickly climbed the ranks owing to his technical fighting skills. The betting odds currently favor Gane, with many predicting that he’ll manage to keep Lewis at bay long enough to win a decision. If Lewis catches him, however, the odds could quickly pivot the other way.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) tonight, so you still have time to sign up for ESPN+ if you want to watch UFC 265 online. The streaming service currently costs $7 per month or $70 per year while UFC pay-per-views ring in at $70 each, but new members should grab this one-time bundle deal that includes a one-year ESPN+ subscription along with the UFC 265 PPV for $90. That’s a nice $50 discount on the combined price.

