UFC 264 PPV Deal: Save $40 When You Buy the Fight Today

On Saturday night, a trilogy bout in a years-long rivalry is happening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is going to be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of 2021, but as a PPV, it’s airing only on ESPN+, so now’s the time to sign up. The good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, you can grab a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 264 PPV at a discount.

ESPN+ is the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming app that brings all sorts of sports content right to your smart TV, streaming stick, mobile device, computer, or gaming console. It’s also the go-to place for streaming UFC fights online thanks to ESPN’s tight relationship with the MMA promotion and is the only outlet that hosts live UFC pay-per-views. ESPN+ costs $60 per year, while UFC PPVs cost $70. That’s $130 total — but new subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle offer and get both for $90, saving 40 bucks.

UFC 264 is not just the biggest MMA event of the summer, it’s likely to pull in the highest ticket sales of the year. Fight fans already know why: The main event is a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, who faced each other in January at 257 (the first UFC PPV of 2021). There, Poirier trounced McGregor via TKO — making the Cajun fighter the first man to do so — and positioned himself for a shot a the UFC Lightweight Championship.

However, Poirier passed up a title shot in favor of another rematch with McGregor (surprising nobody, really, given the money that’ll be flowing into this fight). That’s a risky bet: If he wins, the Diamond will not only take home a huge purse and have two victories over his rival, but he’ll then be truly ready for a championship bout. If the Notorious wins the day, however, then Poirier will slip in the rankings and will have to fight his way back up to his former position.

This is a high-stakes fight to be sure, and if you want to watch UFC 264 online live this Saturday, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ — and, if you’re a new subscriber, to grab a one-year ESPN+ membership bundled with the UFC 264 PPV for $90 and save some cash.

