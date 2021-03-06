What Time Is the UFC Fight Tonight? UFC 259 Schedule

MMA fans around the world are readying their popcorn for UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, an action-packed event with 15 bouts across three fight cards happening tonight at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Three championship belts are on the line here, making this a show that no fight-lover will want to miss. UFC 259 is a pay-per-view that will air exclusively via ESPN+; from the early prelims to the main card, here’s when it’s all scheduled to go down.

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya is one of the largest MMA events in recent memory with 15 fights spread across three cards. The main card, which is the pay-per-view portion of the show, features five fights, three of which are contests for championship belts. Like any other UFC PPV, these fights will be broadcast only on the ESPN+ streaming platform and start at 10 PM ET. Preceding this will be the four-fight preliminary card which is slated for 8 PM ET, while the six early preliminary bouts begin two hours earlier at 6 PM ET.

Championship fights are usually (although not always) reserved for pay-per-view events, and UFC 259 is serving up three of these high-stakes title contests on the main card tonight. The headliner is a light heavyweight matchup between champion Jan Blachowicz and undefeated middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, who moved up in weight to challenge for a second belt. Two-division champion Amanda Nunes will also be defending the women’s featherweight belt against Megan Anderson as the co-main event, while bantamweight champ Petr Yan will go up against Aljamain Sterling in the third and final title bout.

Whether you plan to only tune in for the main card pay-per-view or you’re going to binge-watch the entire event, you’ll at least need to sign up for ESPN+ to grab the UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya pay-per-view, which will air exclusively via this premium streaming platform starting at 10 p.m. ET tonight. The good news is that if you’re a new subscriber, this bundle offer lets you grab a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 259 PPV — a combined $130 value — for just $90, saving you a cool 40 bucks.

