If you’re looking for the best Presidents Day mattress sales, we’ve got them. In particular, Tuft & Needle has some great deals for today’s big sales event. The sale includes great discounts on pillows, mattresses, and an adjustable frame so you can enjoy the best night’s sleep you’ve ever had for less than before. Let’s take a deeper look at the five best offers during today’s Tuft & Needle Presidents Day sale.

With 10% off, this Tuft & Needle Original Foam Pillow just got even more appealing. After all, you want your head to be comfy at night, right? The pillow promises to be soft and squishy while remaining supportive and breathable, too. That’s because it uses micro polyamides on its cover to allow breathability while underneath the surface is graphite which pulls your body heat away from you as you sleep. Able to wick warmth away, you can always enjoy the ‘cool side’ of the pillow rather than feel constrained by the heat that can emanate from an inferior pillow. The pillow also has a cooling gel that traps and pulls heat away from you. Best of all, there’s a 100-night trial so you can return it if for some reason you’re not happy with how it feels.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress — From $315, Was $350

Tuft & Needle Original Mattresses are 10% off today whether you’re looking for a twin mattress or a luxurious king-sized mattress. Whichever size you go for, the mattresses are all made from Tuft & Needle’s proprietary Adaptive foam which ensures that the mattress is universally comfortable no matter what your sleeping position is. Made with two layers of high quality, open-cell foam with added graphite and cooling gel, the mattress will pull your body heat away from you while still keeping you cozy and comfy at all times. It’s an effective combination that means you’ll be perfectly content all night long. As with all Tuft & Needle purchases, you can enjoy a 100-night sleep trial to confirm that it works for you.

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress — From $505, Was $595

The Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress is a luxury foam mattress that’s available at the price of a standard mattress. How good does that sound? The mattress uses two layers of Tuft & Needle’s Adaptive foam so that you can enjoy the perfect night’s rest no matter what position you sleep in. As before, there’s graphite and cooling gel beads to draw body heat away and keep you cozy and comfy all night long. Unlike cheaper mattresses though, the Mint Mattress offers 30% more graphite in its top layer of foam so it’s extra effective. The mattress also offers a thick, cozy knit cover that remains breathable and includes HeiQ NPJ03 which will protect your mattress from odor-causing bacteria. And yes, there’s a 100-night sleep trial available here, too.

Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress — From $761, Was $895

Can’t decide between Tuft & Needle’s Adaptive foam or conventional springs? With the Tuft & Needle Hybrid Mattress you can enjoy both. You get the responsive support of springs while also enjoying the benefits of long-lasting comfort courtesy of Adaptive foam. Essentially, you get an ultra-luxurious plush pillow top fitted with carbon fiber-infused foam for extended durability along with the benefits of traditional springs. As with other Tuft & Needle matresses, there are also graphite and cooling gel beads for keeping you cool at night, too. It’s an ideal high-end mattress for those who are keen to enjoy the best night’s sleep.

Tuft & Needle Adjustable Frame — From $896, Was $995

An adjustable frame is the kind of bed frame you’ll wonder how you lived without. The Tuft & Needle Adjustable frame is an electric frame that allows you to adjust how you’re resting at the touch of a button. You can lift your head for comfort while you read or watch TV then choose to prop up your upper body while sleeping — something that’s known to help reduce snoring. Alternatively, you can choose to elevate your legs if it’s been a long day for your feet. It’s even possible to buy a Split King design if you and your loved one can never settle on a position.

