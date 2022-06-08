What to Know With Less than 200 Days Until Qatar World Cup

With less than 200 days until kickoff, Earth’s most inclusive sporting event, the World Cup, is almost here. Situated in ethnically Islamic Qatar and the Middle East, fans and potential attendees would do well to learn some of the important details to prep for World Cup 2022. Fortunately for them, The Manual has got fans’ backs.

Below is a stroll through key stats, country facts, sustainability efforts, ticketing, accommodations, and flights, as the late November date of soccer’s most important event rolls ever closer.

Ticketing

There were over 800,000 tickets sold in the first ticketing phase, with the United States included in the top five countries leading the buying pack.

Tickets will be allocated in three phases via FIFA’s official online ticketing portal. The final purchasing phase will open later this summer for the last chance for fans to purchase World Cup seats. This “Phase 3” will include last-minute tickets available to buy on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans can also secure lodging with hospitality packages along with match tickets via the FIFA hospitality portal.

Accommodations

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 launched an accommodation portal for fans attending this year’s World Cup, allowing them to book stays and apply for “Hayya Cards,” which will be required to attend matches. A Hayya Card serves as the official entry permit to the State of Qatar, which will need to be presented at Al Bayt Stadium.

FIFA’s portal offers a variety of housing options, including hotels, apartments, villas, and cruise ship cabins. The portal was designed to centralize booking options and keep prices in check. Prices start at around $100 per room per night.

If they choose not to use the portal, fans can also book accommodations through traditional avenues like hotel and booking websites.

Flights

International travelers can rest easy knowing Qatar Airways was voted the “Airline of the Year” by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax, for an unprecedented sixth time. Qatar Airways is also the first global airline to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax.

Traveling to Qatar’s Doha Airport is also designed to be a hassle-free experience. Qatar Airways has 12 U.S. gateways and partnerships with major U.S. carriers, American Airlines, JetBlue, and Alaska Airlines.

Beginning now, Qatar Airways is also launching fan travel packages that include official match tickets (covering all stages of the tournament), return flights, and accommodations.

Further Information

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the most compact FIFA World Cup in modern history. The small country size allows fans to reach multiple games and experience the entire atmosphere.

As the first carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup, the 2022 crew has placed sustainability as a pillar of the tournament with innovative stadium designs and legacy plans.

As the first FIFA World Cup held in the Middle East and Arab nation, fans will also get to experience the unique Qatari culture through world-class museums, beautiful beaches, and traditional markets.

