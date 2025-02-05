 Skip to main content
Starz and BET+ have bundled up in a new Prime Video package

These kinds of bundles are designed to simplify the at-home streaming experience.

By
Prime Video Starz and BET+ logo.
Prime Video

Amazon is continuing its attempt to bring users who subscribe to other streamers through Prime Video unique offerings. Starz and BET+ have teamed up for a new bundle subscription that you can only get through Amazon’s streaming service. This new bundle costs $15.99/mo. roughly 30% less than the cost of subscribing to each service individually.

This follows a similar announcement last month that saw Prime Video offering a bundle that featured Max and Starz at a reduced price.

These bundles are becoming more common in part because they are one way for Amazon to compete with Apple and other competitors as the central hub through which subscribers access their various subscriptions. They’re also designed to reduce the burden on consumers, some of whom have gone from having a single cable subscription to paying for a myriad of different streaming services, some of which they never or rarely use.

In most cases, these bundles are just fulfillment initiatives, and the two services remain separate in terms of access and available titles. Netflix, which is still the most dominant player in streaming, has remained firmly opposed to bundles and also doesn’t allow users to subscribe through Prime Video. That’s also true of Disney’s streaming offerings, meaning that Prime Video users still can’t access several other major streamers through the Prime interface.

“Starz and BET+ are a natural pairing for audiences who want to stream culturally rich content with iconic characters and authentic storylines,” said Alison Hoffman, President, Starz Networks. “Starz brings diverse perspectives to life across our entire slate, and these types of packages allow us to share the stories we love at an exceptional value to our customers. As a complementary service, we continue to establish ourselves as the premier bundling partner of choice through a series of offerings with leading streamers.”

