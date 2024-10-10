 Skip to main content
Apple TV+ is coming to Amazon Prime Video following a major deal

Apple TV+ has developed an extensive library of original shows and movies

By
Apple TV+ Silo Episode 1 Photo of Rashida Jones and David Oyelowo
Apple TV+

One of the benefits of having an Amazon Prime Video subscription is that, not only can you watch everything available on Prime Video, you can also manage many of your other subscriptions through the platform. There have long been some major holdouts from that deal, though, and one of them is now allowing customers to subscribe through Prime Video.

Apple TV+ will be joining Prime Video’s lineup of channel extensions, which also includes Max, Paramount+, AMC+, Shudder, and more. Adding the channel to Prime Video will still cost $9.99/mo., but it will allow you to watch Apple TV+ content without leaving the Prime Video app.

The announcement about the new deal was made by Prime Video head Mike Hopkins, who said he was thrilled that the deal had come to fruition.

“Our companies do a lot of business together, and want to thank Eddie Cue, who I know isn’t here tonight, but he and his team have done a great job with this deal, and we’re excited to get it going,” he said during a presentation at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference.

Eddoe Cue, Vice President of Services at Apple, also published his own statement about the news.

“We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options.”

This new partnership means that you can watch Slow Horses and The Boys on the same app. Truly, the possibilities are endless.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
