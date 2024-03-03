 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Will Amazon Prime Video ditch Freevee?

Is Freevee going away?

Joe Allen
By
Freevee logo.
Amazon

As the streaming landscape continues to evolve and change, one major adjustment has come with the proliferation of ads across various streaming services. Amazon Prime Video was one of the latest services to introduce ads to its movies and TV, telling users that they could upgrade their subscription to avoid them if they wished.

Following that change, AdWeek reported that Amazon’s other streaming service, Freevee, was premised largely on being ad-supported and would be going away because ads are now a feature across the platform. AdWeek reported that the service would likely disappear sometime in the second quarter.

Recommended Videos

“If the question is whether or not Amazon will persist with two stand-alone streaming services,” one source told the magazine, “I’m certain the answer is no.”

Amazon Prime Video screen.
Amazon

Amazon says Freevee isn’t going anywhere

Although Freevee’s demise might seem logical for the streamer, Amazon itself contradicts reports suggesting that the service is going away.

Related

“There are no changes to Freevee,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Amazon Freevee remains an important streaming offering providing both Prime and non-Prime customers thousands of hit movies, shows, and originals, all for free.”

Freevee began in 2019 as an offshoot of IMDb and was rebranded in 2022 to its current name. The service has long been an ad-supported tier for content on Prime Video that doesn’t require an Amazon Prime subscription to access. Following the rollout of ads to Prime Video shows and movies, though, some sources suggested that Freevee TV and Freevee movies were basically identical to their counterparts on Prime Video.

Given Amazon’s statement, though, it looks like Freevee may survive in spite of its apparent redundancy.

Amazon has been cutting costs in its entertainment sector

Jury Duty - Official Trailer | Prime Video

After huge initial investments in the streaming world, Amazon has more recently announced various moves designed to cut costs across its entertainment sector. They recently implemented a round of layoffs at Amazon Studios and introduced ads in part to ensure that their streaming operations would be profitable.

Amazon has also shuffled shows from Freevee to Prime Video and vice versa in recent months, including the series American Rust: Broken Justice, which started as a Freevee series before moving to Prime Video.

AdWeek reports that Amazon is actively monitoring viewer feedback following the introduction of ads on the platform early in 2024. The company wants to ensure that enough subscribers stick with the ad-supported tier to meet the ad quotas they’ve offered to advertisers and ensure that customers don’t revolt against the move.

So far, those concerns have not materialized. What’s still unclear, however, is how popular Freevee and Prime Video are as separate services. Amazon has never broken out numbers, although they claimed when they rebranded Freevee in 2022 that the service had tripled in popularity since 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
The best shows on Paramount Plus to binge in March
Stream these incredible shows on Paramount Plus
best shows on showtime showtimeshows pennydreadful

Having a vast library of good television shows and films is the most important factor in the success of a streaming service. That's part of what transformed Netflix into a global phenomenon, and it's why services like Paramount Plus have worked hard to build a healthy library of series that subscribers can browse through. As is the case with all streaming services, Paramount Plus has a mix of original series that live only on the platform and older shows that were originally on broadcast and have now found a home on streaming.
Although these shows have varied histories, each one of them is a great staple in Paramount Plus's overall streaming library. Paramount Plus will likely continue to develop original content, but these Paramount Plus shows will stand the test of time, whether they're ongoing or have been over for a decade or longer.

Penny Dreadful (2014)

Read more
The best Netflix movies to stream in March
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time, and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies, and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney Plus movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Maestro (2023)

Read more
The best shows you can watch on Hulu in March
Looking for new binge series? Here are the best you can stream on Hulu right now
Jeremy Allen White in The Bear.

There was a time when great TV was hard to come by. While not every TV show is great, these days it can sometimes feel like viewers have the opposite problem. There are simply too many shows, and too many streaming services, to choose from. Thankfully, the best shows on Hulu are also among the best shows you can watch anywhere. From new originals to legacy series from decades past, it has tons of shows that will fill the hours of your day.
You're probably aware that, while Hulu shows are great, it's far from the only streaming service with plenty of TV to offer. So whether you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, the best Disney Plus shows, or the best Netflix shows, we've got you covered. Below, we'll dig into the best shows on Hulu that you can watch now.

A Murder at the End of the World (2023)

Read more